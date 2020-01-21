TADA! Youth Theater Will Present Original Musical HOW TO EAT LIKE A CHILD

In this "kid's guide to being a kid," both children and adults will laugh along to comical numbers such as How to Torture Your Sister, How to Beg for a Dog, How to Understand Your Parents, How to Stay Home from School and many more. TADA! was the first company to stage this musical in 1984 without any adult actors, and it went on to be produced as a TV special starring Dick Van Dyke in 1991. Performances, February 15 through March 8, 2020.

Book by: Delia Ephron, John Forster and Judith Kahan. Music and Lyrics by: John Forster. Based on the book by: Delia Ephron. Musical Director: Calvin Hitchcock, Set Designer: Joel Sherry, Costume Designer: Ceanna Bryant, Lighting Designer: Steve O'Shea. The production will be directed by Janine Nina Trevens, TADA!'s Founder and Producing Artistic Director and choreographed by Joanna Greer, TADA!'s Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer.

EVENT:

TADA! Youth Theater Presents How to Eat Like a Child...

and other lessons in not being a grown-up

Performances: February 15 - March 8, 2020

WHEN:

February 15 at 7PM, Opening Night

February 17 at 12PM & 2PM - Presidents' Day

February 16, 22, 23, 29 & March 7, 8 at 2PM & 4PM

February 26 at 11PM & 1PM - Special School Day Performances

March 6 at 7PM

WHERE:

TADA! Youth Theater

15 W 28th Street, 2nd Floor Theater (between Broadway and 5th Avenue)

New York, NY 10001

TICKETS:

Please visit https://www.tadatheater.com/buy-tickets/ for more information.

Discounted rates are available for nonprofit and community groups of 15 or more.





