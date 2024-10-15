Susan Jeremy Returns To La MaMa This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



La MaMa will present SUSAN JEREMY'S ROBERT WILL SHOW YOU THE DOOR (Tales of Being Fired) in its New York City premiere at The Club at La MaMa in a limited engagement from November 21 to December 1, 2024.

Susan Jeremy's laugh out loud memoir about how being fired from every job she ever had, may save your life! After years of stand -up comedy, Susan's never-ending devotion to “making it” kept her on a roller coaster of instability which ultimately landed her in the psych ward as a substitute teacher. Directed by Maris Heller, Jeremy expertly tells the tale with physical comedy and numerous characters. Audiences share in her humiliation while laughing at the absurdity of the situations.

ROBERT WILL SHOW YOU THE DOOR, winner of BEST TOURING SHOW at the Hamilton Fringe in Ontario, has won the critics' hearts across the U.S. and Canada.

As a comic performer and storyteller, SUSAN JEREMY has won critical acclaim for her previous solo shows including P.S.69, BRAZIL NUTS, and WAS THAT MY 15 MINUTES?

ROBERT WILL SHOW YOU THE DOOR (Tales of Being Fired)

The Club at La MaMa,

74A East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003

**Running time- 60 Minutes

Thursday, November 21st- 7:30

Friday, November 22 - 7:30

Saturday, November 23 - 7:30

Sunday, November 24 - 3:00

Monday, November25 - 7:30

Friday, November 29 -7:30

Saturday, November 30 -7:30

Sunday, December 1st -3:00

Tickets: $10 (first come first serve)

$30 General Admission

$25(student and senior)

https://www.lamama.org/shows/robert-will-show-you-the-door-2024

About the Artists

Susan Jeremy (playwright and performer)- is a stand-up, playwright, and solo performer. She is the author and performer of seven solo shows, all of which have toured extensively in USA, Canada, and Europe. Susan has been featured in numerous comedy festivals such as Dublin Gay Theater, Just for Laughs, Piccolo Spoleto, Edinburgh Fringe to name a few. Susan is thrilled to return to the legendary La MaMa with her newest show. Susan is also a Special Education teacher for the N.Y.C Department of Education.

Maris Heller (Director) is a founding member of The First Amendment Comedy and Improvisation Co., and has directed numerous original works and most notably, a special for PBS. Maris has conducted master classes for advanced drama students at The City College of NY and an adjunct professor for speech and drama at City College of New York.

