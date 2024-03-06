Stillson Works Presents PARODOXICAL: A NEW POLITICAL SATIRE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On March 30, 2024 Parodoxical 2024 will play at the MKM Cultural Arts Center, 11401 Chandler Blvd in NOHO.

Paradoxical 2024 takes place at the first meeting of the woke melange, a group seeking to create a virtual time capsule. The group members include Kunta, Ruth Bader and Sojourner. It is a political satire combined with lyrical parodies with narration. Examine the Paradox of enabling a vocal minority of Americans to deny civil rights to the majority.

The cast includes Chris Fine (Shrek: The Musical), Deon L. Jones Jr (Thoughts of a Colored Man), Idalia Burrington (RENT), Avery Bebon (RENT), Ethan Trejo (In The Heights), Toby Rose Hinners (CABARET), Charles Keppler (Gentleman's Guide To Love & Murder).

Musical direction by Alan Stillson and Jonny Perl (Musical accompanist) Mitch Turk on guitar and Toby Rose Hinners on Ukulele and additional vocals.

Award-winning director, playwright and activist Cece Suazo helms the direction and choreography of the production.

Tickets are available at the box office for a suggested donation $10-$20. For more information on Parodoxical: https://www.stillsonworks.com. Doors open at 7:15pm for the 8pm performance.