Staged Reading of LOR by AnJu Hyppolite to be Presented at HB Studio Playwrights Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Conch Shell Productions will present the staged reading of LOR, an intimate and emotionally charged new drama written by AnJu Hyppolite and directed by Thalia Sablon. The reading will take place on December 6th-7th at HB Studio Playwrights Theater featuring a talented ensemble cast.

About the Play

LOR centers on Esperanza, a woman navigating the depths of grief and the struggle to reconnect with herself and her community. Set against the backdrop of a group therapy session, the story transitions from the chaos of Esperanza's home to the structure and solace of a healing space. Anchored by the red chaise-a poignant symbol of transformation-Esperanza's vulnerability opens the door to self-discovery and connection.

Through themes of grief, community, healing, and ritual, LOR invites audiences to reflect on the universal journey of processing loss and the power of collective support in fostering growth.

Cast & Creative Team

Writer: AnJu Hyppolite, a Haitian-American, award-winning actor, writer, and educator working at the intersection of theater arts, technology, and social equity.

Director: Thalia Sablon, a Haiti-born, Queens-raised playwright, producer, and artistic administrator with an MFA in Playwriting from Rutgers University.

Cast: Patrice Battey-Simon, a BFA graduate from Pace University with recent credits including the Amazon movie A Good Thing. Nikki Brown, an aspiring artist and HB Studio student passionate about storytelling. Nancy Chidi, a Nigerian-British-American actress and filmmaker based in Brooklyn, also a student at HB Studio. Phylisha Nicole Phillips, a Caribbean-American-New Yorker, singer, actor, and aspiring fashion designer with a BFA in Fashion Design.



The evening will include readings of Begin the End (by Magaly Colimon), Heir Jones (by Anthony Othello Pratt Jr); August Wilson is a Radical! Or Bodies! ( by Petron B.), and LOR. Following the readings, co-resident dramaturgs Jasmeene Francois and Marissa Joyce Stamps will lead a Q&A with the playwright, director, and cast, offering an inside look at the creative process behind this bold new work.

A Post-Show Conversation

After the reading, join a conversation with the playwright, director, and cast to delve into the play's exploration of grief, resilience, and the rituals that connect us.

CSP New Works Fest is presented in partnership with HB Studio. The event is made possible in part by ARTNY NY Small Theatre Fund and NYC DCA.

Comments