Spotlight Youth Theatre Company Seeks Cast for SUPERGIRL & SPIDERBOY

Spotlight Youth Theatre Company is looking for young performers; ages 4-7 for an exclusive musical performance. Join Spotlight Youth Theatre Company as they bring the Supergirl & Spiderboy, the "mini musical" to life on stage!

This "mini-musical" is written by Jacques Stewart. Rehearsals will be taking place at Spotlight Studios, 358 Forest Avenue on Saturdays from 12:00pm to 1:00pm, starting on Saturday, September 21st. Performance for family and friends will be on Saturday, November 16th at 1:00pm. To register and for more info, please visit spotlighttheatre.org.

Spotlight Youth Theatre Company offers an innovative performing arts experience as young actors rehearse & perform in Broadway musicals and workshops. We incorporate intense theatre learning into our rehearsal process. All of their teachers are industry professionals, currently working as professional actors, directors, musical directors & choreographers. Our performances are produced with incredible sets, sound & lights offering our young actors a fully realized professional performance experience!





