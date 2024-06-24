Spotlight: PRIDE at 14Y Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrate PRIDE at the 14th Street Y with our series of Pride events! From our Radical Pride of Love presentation, featuring the creative practices of queer artists, to our Pride and Joy LGBTQ+ performance showcase, we are so excited to celebrate love, diversity, and inclusion with you all.

June 26 | 7:30 PM: A Radical Pride of Love: A Celebration of Queer Art 14Y Theater Tickets: $18-$36

A Radical Pride of Love features artists who explore new genres and known performance and art-making modes to share their creative practices with other artists and their audiences in a welcoming and inclusive community space.

June 27| 7:00 PM: Pride and Joy: An Evening of Queer Performances 14Y Theater Tickets: $18-$36

Join us for an electrifying evening showcasing the diverse talents of the LGBTQ+ community in a breathtaking fusion of dance, theater, spoken word, music, drag, and burlesque. Please note that this performance is recommended for ages 18+ and includes adult content.

June 29 | 10 AM- 5PM: Family PRIDE Day 14Y Theater, Lobby, and Community Rooms Tickets: $12 to $36

Celebrate love, diversity, and inclusion at our Family PRIDE Day! Featuring a concert, workshops, Drag Story Hour, circus performance, dance party and more, this event will be filled with engaging activities for the whole family. Bring your friends, family, and your true self as we come together to embrace love in all its forms!

Comments