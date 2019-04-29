Shady Ladies Tours Presents DRESSED TO KILL

Shady Ladies Tours will present Dressed to Kill, a tour of the Metropolitan Museum of Art exploring the fascinating, bizarre and painful things people have done throughout history in the name of style, starting on Saturday, May 11 at 1:15 PM.



>From the grand hairdos of Imperial Rome to the outrageous wigs of the court at Versailles; from gold ear spools in pre-Columbian America to neck rings in Africa and Southeast Asia; and from three hundred years of torturous corsets to three thousand years of gorgeous cosmetics, the history of fashion is on dazzling display at the Met.



Dressed to Kill looks at fashion from head to toe, as well as inside out. As always on a Shady Ladies tour, we'll go beneath the surface to get to the real story: the political, social, and even medical currents that shaped fashion and how it changed. Why did French courtiers wear foot-high wigs in the 17th century? Were beauty spots really used to cover up syphilis? And how did bicycles affect the way women dressed in the closing years of the 19th century? On this fun and informative tour, visitors find out the answers to these and many more fascinating questions about fashion and beauty.



Dressed to Kill is now available on Saturdays, May 11 at 1:15 PM and June 15 at 4:00 PM, with more dates to be announced. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is located at 1000 Fifth Avenue and East 82nd Street. Tour groups meet 15 minutes in advance of tour time at the feet of the statue of Pharaoh Amenhemet II in the Great Hall. Tickets are $59 for adults, $49 for seniors and $39 for students and Metropolitan Museum of Art members and available at https://www.shadyladiestours.com/fashion-and-beauty-tour/ .



Shady Ladies Tours' art museum tours introduce art lovers to some of the sexiest and sauciest works of art in New York City. Led personally by Professor Andrew Lear, a leading scholar on the history of sexuality and one of the foremost experts on erotic Greek and Roman art, the tours reveal the scandalous back-stories behind paintings and sculptures in major New York City museums. Tours include Nasty Women of the Metropolitan, Shady Ladies of the Metropolitan and Gay Secrets of the Metropolitan. With his groundbreaking work on the history of art and his long experience as a scholar and teacher, Professor Lear is an ideal guide to give tour-goers an entirely new (and naughty) perspective on both classic and little-known pieces of art. For more information, please visit www.shadyladiestours.com .





