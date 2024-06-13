Sean King's AIRPORT AND THE STRANGE PACKAGE Opens This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actor, now playwright and producer, Sean King, has announced the production of his new play, Airport and The Strange Package, to open this summer at the Gene Frankel Theater on 24 Bond Street in the NOHO section of lower Manhattan. The off-off Broadway dark comedy is to be directed by Actor's Studio PDU veteran William Rouderbush. The play is produced by Great Cannonball Productions, and co-produced by Roger Gonzalez (IndieArtz | TheatreArtz). Previews begin on August 7th, 2024.

Airport and the Strange Package sprang from his experiences as an Approved Observer for the Playwright and Directors Unit of The Actors Studio. Each Wednesday for five years, Sean and mentor Jim Bonney would discuss in depth that evening's play on the long ride home to Huntington. Emotional discussions of what worked in the play and more importantly what didn't, served as his master class.

On September 30th 2016, he recounts sitting at the departure gate of the Wilmington Airport on his way back to JFK, listening to the warning announcements that were playing ad nauseam, when the phrase: "If a stranger approaches you about carrying a foreign object..." caught his attention. Wondering why a terrorist would try to goad anyone to do his his dirty work, he was fascinated.

"I pulled out a flip notebook and started on the opening scene," he says. By the time he got to JFK the first act was drafted. What followed, and will presented on the stage in a full production, is a Kafkaesque play.

Airport and The Strange Package is currently auditioning, and rehearsals begin July 15th, 2024 in New York City. Audition information can be found HERE, or by emailing StrangePackage2024@gmail.com. Early bird ticket sales will begin next week.

Sean King has been acting on and off for 40 years. Notable roles include Harold in Lyle Kessler's "Orphans" Ricky Roma in "Glengarry Glen Ross" and Pato Dooley in "The Beauty Queen of Leenane." Most recently, Sean starred in the short film "First Time Long Time" which premiered at the Chelsea Film Festival in 2022.

