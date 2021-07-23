Samuel French Announces Heidi Schreck as Honorary Playwright at the Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival

Samuel French's Off Off Broadway Short Play Festival (OOB), the nation's premier short play competition has announced that 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) is this year's honorary festival playwright.

Additionally, the distinguished lineup of judges will include playwrights Dennis A. Allen II, Miranda Rose Hall, Trish Harnetiaux, 2021 Pulitzer Prize finalist Zora Howard, Harrison David Rivers and Tori Sampson, along with dramaturg Jeremy Stoller, Executive Director of National New Play Network Nan Barnett and Artistic Director for City Theatre in Miami Margaret M. Ledford.

This year's top 30 playwrights were chosen from over 500 submissions from the U.S. and abroad. The six winners will be chosen through reading evaluation only and announced on Thursday, August 12 at 4pm ET, at a free public online celebratory event. Register to attend here.