SUNSHOWER Comes to the Tank Theatre

Part body-horror, part Ted Talk, part ongoing archival project, multidisciplinary theater artist Zee Hanna is desperately clawing at the split in identity between the Floridian Woman she is and the "Florida-Woman" she knows she could become at any moment.

Director Annaporva Green calls Sunshower a painfully joyful piece to work on, because of what she's witnessed her home state become. "Loving Florida feels like loving a sibling. I can make fun of them but if someone else does it, I kinda wanna beat them up."

"To me this show is about isolation", says lead artist and performer Zee Hanna, "The alienation and disjointedness I feel about my queerness, my home, and how both of those things are ultimately perceived."

Interrupted, molded by, and defiant of state senate hearings peppered throughout the performance, she invites her audience to reconsider the people they may have written off and to value each individual's queer history as uniquely brilliant as any other.

Sunshower is running at the Tank Theater NYC, 312 W 36th St, with shows on October 18 Friday 7pm, October 19 Saturday 7pm and October 20 Sunday 3pm.

