STRANGE TAILS by Michael Ruby & Rob Rokicki to be Presented at Art House Astoria

The production will run on Friday, February 14 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, February 15 at 5 PM & 8 PM.

By: Jan. 13, 2025
Art House Astoria will present the premiere of Strange Tails (PG-13 Edition), an exciting new musical by acclaimed composer and storyteller Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) and book writer, Michael Ruby. The production will run on Friday, February 14 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, February 15 at 5 PM & 8 PM, and Sunday, February 16 at 2 PM at Art House Astoria's intimate performance space.

Strange Tails takes audiences on a journey through a whimsical world where reality meets the absurd. This genre-bending musical blends humor, heart, and humanity in a collection of interwoven tales that explore themes of connection, curiosity, and courage. Featuring an original score by Rokicki, Strange Tails promises to leave audiences laughing, humming, and deeply moved.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Rob Rokicki on this project," said Micah Burgess, Executive Director at Art House Astoria. "The show embodies the creativity and community spirit that Art House Astoria stands for, and we're excited to share it with audiences right here in Astoria."

The production features a talented local cast of 6 teens and local crew, including Director, Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots) and Award Winning Music Director, Jessy Tomsko, who have worked closely with Rokicki to bring this innovative vision to life. Strange Tails is a celebration of storytelling, blending music and theater to create an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.




