SIX CHICK FLICKS... Heads to the Tank for NYC Run

After a successful off-Broadway run, Edinburgh Fringe, and major US tour of One Woman Sex and the City, Kerry Ipema and TJ Dawe bring you a brand new parody, SIX CHICK FLICKS... or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic

This time they're bringing the movies Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, Dirty Dancing, Beaches Notebook, and Titanic to life. They've recreated iconic moments of the beloved films - the montages, the dances, and every moment in between. You're guaranteed to be left satisfied with this brilliant new parody. Performed by KK Apple and Kerry Ipema.

Ipema's been busy performing One Woman Sex and the City internationally for the past three years and is so excited to premiere the show at The Tank. She's the co-writer and performer in One Woman Sex and the City; writer and performer of Sex Ed; creator of Lady Bits, a semiannual fundraiser for Planned Parenthood in NYC; and performs with Accomplice, the critically acclaimed immersive show in NYC. For more info visit: www.kerryipema.com

Apple and Ipema met at the Upright Citizens Brigade. Apple currently performs at Harold Night and performs her solo sketch show The Rhythm Is Going to Get You at their theatre. She's been featured at NYC Sketch Festival, Chicago Sketchfest, Austin Sketchfest, and the Women in Comedy Festival. For more info visit: www.kkapple.com

SIX CHICK FLICKS... or a Legally Blonde Pretty Woman Dirty Danced on the Beaches while writing a Notebook on the Titanic will be performed at The Tank, a New York City home for emerging artists, July 10 - 11 at 9:30pm

Tickets are $15 and you can purchase them here: http://bit.ly/2Y0SFD0





