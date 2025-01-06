SHTUMER SHABES Developmental Reading to be Presented by The Congress for Jewish Culture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Congress for Jewish Culture will present a developmental reading of SHTUMER SHABES, an exciting new play by Rokhl Kafrissen, this Wednesday, January 8 at 7:30 pm at Theatre 154, 154 Christopher Street.

The invitational reading is directed by dramaturg Lynn Thomson (RENT) and features recent star students of YIVO's Uriel Weinreich Program in Yiddish Alona Bach and Noah Mitchel together with Yiddish stage veteran Mitzi Manna. SHTUMER SHABES steps back in time to the Lower East Side of the 1990s, when a graduate student working on her dissertation gets more than she bargained for when she befriends an aging Yiddish diva.

Rokhl Kafrissen is a playwright and cultural critic. She writes the Rokhl's Golden City column at Tablet and blogs about Jewish life at Rootless Cosmopolitan.

Founded in 1948, the Congress for Jewish Culture (Executive Director, Shane Baker) is a secular organization based in New York City dedicated to enriching Yiddish culture worldwide.

