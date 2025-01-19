SAVE/RELOAD Comes to New York Theater Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Save/Reload, a new one-person play by Dana Aber written in collaboration with Drew Aber, premieres at the New York Theater Festival with three performances, Tuesday January 28 at 9pm, Wednesday January 29 at 6:30pm, and Saturday February 1 at 4:30pm.

Save/Reload, Dana Aber's third one-person play, continues in Aber's style of style of pitting a solo protagonist against mental health situations and antagonists which reveal darker aspects of the character itself.

In Save/Reload, an action-packed RPG video game saga comes to life through an interactive multimedia setting. Stuck in a frustrating cycle mirroring his own life, an obsessive gamer has exhausted every option but one to conquer and finish his fantasy role-playing game (RPG) - truly stepping up. The Player must inhabit his weapon-wielding avatar to uncover new strategies to beat the final big-boss, the mysterious Shadow King. As he repeatedly saves and reloads in a desperate attempt to accomplish this task and vanquish the seemingly unbeatable final foe, he is drawn deeper and deeper into the game itself, until it is no longer clear where the game ends and his reality begins.

The up-coming festival presentation is directed by John Lampe (AND Theater Co.) and will include RPG avatar creation and videogame animation by Tony Pugliese of Brazil.

Save/Reload is an Actors' Equity Association approved showcase and is produced by Big Thunder Productions NYC.

