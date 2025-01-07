News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SAPPHEST II NYC: A Celebration Of Queer Storytelling And Artistic Expression to Return in January

Among the participants is Sadithi De Zilva, who takes on a pivotal role in the festival's centerpiece production, JAMIE B, plus more.

By: Jan. 07, 2025
SAPPHEST II NYC: A Celebration Of Queer Storytelling And Artistic Expression to Return in January Image
SAPPHEST is returning January 18th at Caveat for an unforgettable night of sapphic theatre! This highly anticipated sequel festival showcases six new sapphic plays inspired by iconic sapphic pop anthems, ensuring a night of electrifying theatre and unforgettable moments.

At the heart of this year's festival is a dynamic ensemble cast that brings the featured performances to life. Among the participants is Sadithi De Zilva, who takes on a pivotal role in the festival's centerpiece production, JAMIE B, written by Bianca Nkwonta, Directed by Yodahe Heramo. Portraying "Chi Chi", De Zilva delivers a powerful and nuanced performance that anchors the narrative, bringing authenticity and emotional depth to the story.

Tickets for SAPPHEST II NYC are available now. For more information, including the full schedule of events.




