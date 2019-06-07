Ryans Daughter Celebrate 40 Years With 4 Shows In 4 Days

Ryan's Daughter is celebrating 40 years on East 85th Street! With the help of some good Friends, we are producing 4 shows in 4 days; June 20, 21, 22, 23. These events are specifically a celebration of the neighborhood, it's artists their art, its history, and the people who've made it. Change is constant, as we know well, and sometimes sticking around means saying good-bye. Building a community is the best way to preserving a neighborhood. Join us in celebration of doing just that! More Info on the 4 Shows 4 Days

Thursday, June 20

Step in, Stand Clear, Drink Up!

Thanks to the Second Avenue Subway, you can get all the way from the Upper East Side to Coney Island via the Q Train. We're kicking off summer, and celebrating this new route to the beach, with a transit history talk and beer tasting at Ryan's Daughter. As we relax over summery sips, architectural historian Francis Morrone will trace the development of transit on the Upper East Side from horse cars to steam engines to subways. We'll find out how the 2 nd and 3 rd Avenue Els carried newcomers to Yorkville, helping the neighborhood's immigrant communities flourish; see how transit on Park Avenue "went electric" and made the area one of the most prestigious addresses in the country, and discover who's behind the MTA's new spectacular subway art. Thursday, June 20th 6:30 p.m. Ryan's Daughter 350 East 85th Street $15 for FRIENDS Members, $25 for Non-Members

To verify your current membership status, please call 212-535-2526 or email us at info@friends-ues.org . Click HERE to register

Friday, June 21 - Local Woman, A Comedy Show

$5 tickets

Hosted by Natalie Price

Local Woman is a standup comedy show on the Upper East Side hosted by the incredibly local Natalie Price.

"Come take a walk on the wild side" - Lou Reed about some place... deffffffff not this neighborhood.

Featuring:

Eytan Boclin

Eytan is a Brooklyn-based writer and comedian. He serves as a writer for the Maude team Presley.

https://ucbcomedy.com/user/71439

Maggie Crane

Maggie is stand-up who has toured nationally and performs regularly with the Brooklyn based team of comedians called Ladies Who Ranch.

https://www.maggiecranecomedy.com/

Josh Gondelman

Josh is currently a writer for the hit sketch series Desus & Mero and previously at Last Week Tonight. He recently wrote a book called Nice Try: Stories of Best Intentions & Mixed Results, which will be available this September. His work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, NYMag, Esquire, Elle, and McSweeney's.

http://www.joshgondelman.com/

Moss Perricone

Moss is a writer for the popular Netflix series Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj. You can also see him perform stand-up around New York City. His tweets have been featured on Vulture.

https://www.vulture.com/2018/07/talking-twitter-with-moss-perricone.html

Rebecca O'Neal

Rebecca is a standup comedian who dominated the Chicago scene before bringing her comedy to New York City. She has performed all over the country, notably the Laugh Factory.

https://twitter.com/becca_oneal?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

See you there :)

Doors open at 7:30 pm

Show starts at 8:00 pm

Tickets 5 dollars or at the door.

Saturday, June 22nd - Stoops to Nuts: "School's Out For Summer!"

Ryan's Daughter presents "Schools Out For Summer", by Stoops to Nuts" @ Ryans Daughter

Tickets: http://bit.ly/SkoolsOut4Summer

Join Joe Dettmore & Thomas Pryor and friends on Saturday, June, 22nd. Doors @ 6:30 pm, Show at 7:00 pm.

Joe Dettmore has been the Creative Director of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and now with Trevor Noah for the past 13 years. Mr. Dettmore sold out Cornelia Street Café twice for his "Cat Stevens Songbook " review and he's a repeat performer with The Losers Lounge at Joe's Pub. He also is a storyteller, writes, acts, and was a member of "Miracle Baby," the first musical improv house team at The Magnet Theater. On the side, Joe paints and makes stunning stain glass windows.

Thomas Pryor's work has appeared in The New York Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and other periodicals. His memoir, "I Hate the Dallas Cowboys - tales of a scrappy New York boyhood," was published in 2014 (YBK). Pryor's blog: "Yorkville: Stoops to Nuts," was chosen by The NY Times for their Blog Roll in 2008. Thomas appeared on PBS's "Baseball: A New York Love Story," NBC's "New York Nonstop," "This American Life," & "Impractical Jokers." His newspaper column ran in Our Town & The West Side Spirit. For five years, Thomas curated a storytelling show, "City Stories: Stoops to Nuts," at the Cornelia Street Café that Time Out Magazine, The NY Daily News and CBS News praised. His photography portfolio, "River to River - New York Scenes From a Bicycle," was published in 2012 (YBK). Cornelia Street Cafe hosted an exhibition of his photography. NBC TV, New York Press and NY 1 TV highly recommended the exhibit and his portfolio. His passion is preserving the history of Yorkville through storytelling, writing and photography. His play about the neighborhood, "City Boy," is coming back.

June 23rd - The Good-Bye Show

Join Walter in saying goodbye. Sometimes we have to say goodbye to our past to make room for the future. Walter says goodbye and leaves during the show to go to JFK. Next stop is London. This epic 79-day tour of the UK/EU, he is riding along with 3 other artists in a vehicle that is painted with sunflowers. Traveling from London to Belgium, Auvers-sur-Oise and the South of France, Nancy and Edinburgh Scotland where he performs 100 shows in 25 days and breaks another world record for Most Portraits in 12 Hours to raise awareness for mental health and the charity Support In Mind Scotland. Follow the Journey

Come share a goodbye story if you want.

Joe Dettmore, Tommy PryorJimmy Jazz, Natalie Price, Walter& Friends





