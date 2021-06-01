Rollin Jewett's THE BIG DREAM to be Presented at The Downtown Urban Arts Festival

The Downtown Urban Arts Festival will enter The Twilight Zone with the premiere of genre play- and screenwriter, Rollin Jewett's latest play, THE BIG DREAM, JUNE 23 @ 7:00 p.m. at the Abrons Arts Center, 466 Grand St, NYC.

THE BIG DREAM by Rollin Jewett and directed by Jay Michaels is one of the first plays to open in NYC live -- months before Broadway.



Staged immersively, with characters taken from audience members itself, THE BIG DREAM tells the tale of Jack, an arrogant stage-pig who recounts his journey of how he hoofed and whored his way on stage and on film. With only the goading of an enigmatic therapist to keep him on track, Jack goes in and out of reality trying to find who he really is ... if he really is.

The cast includes Matt Frenzel as the Jack of this trade; Donna White as the therapist: Zara Zeidman as his long-suffering girlfriend, Sara Minisquero as his juvenile delinquent best friend; with Andrew J. Koehler, Anthony Diaz, Rose Zisa, Michael Pichardo, Melissa Ford, and Paulina De La Parra weaving through this tale as Jack's family, friends, business associates, teachers, and tormentors.

This eerie yet uproarious stage work bears all the earmarks of Jewett's other works.

He penned Carmen Electra's first film (cult classic American Vampire, also featuring Batman star Adam West), Jewett is also credited with the suspense thriller Laws of Deception, (starring C. Thomas Howell, Brian Austin Green and James Russo). His short stories and poetry have appeared in Coffin Bell Magazine, Gathering Storm Magazine, Gravitas, Ghost Stories, Fell Beasts and Fair, Aphotic Realm, Bloodlet, Fantasia Fairy Tales, Southern Fried Autopsies and numerous other magazines and journals. His plays include The Prize (2020 Finalist Downtown Urban Arts Festival NYC, Sonorous Road Theatre 2019, Edgefest 2019), Buzzkill (Winner: 2018 Renegade Theatre Festival; 2nd Place: 2019 Downtown Urban Arts Festival; Nylon Fusion; The Secret Theatre). Help Me Get Over You (Finalist; 2018 Downtown Urban Arts Festival, Secret Theatre; BoxFest Detroit); Blind Date (Secret Theatre; Love Creek Productions, Cary Playwright's Forum), Teddy Tells All (Silver Spring One Act Festival; NC 10x10 One Act Play Festival) and Our Little Secret (Colchester Theatre Group 2020, Erris One Act Fun Fest 2017). Rollin will be part of the genre writers panel this October for the Phoenix FearCon 10th Anniversary film festival. His plays are published by Lazy Bee Scripts. Rollin lives in Holly Springs, NC with his wife and son.

