RiffRaff NYC to Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Reimagined In A Magical Nightclub Setting

RiffRaff NYC has announced its latest production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. The play has been reimagined within the vibrant world of a mystical nightclub, adding an unexpected twist to this timeless tale of love, mischief, and magic. The production will run at the Court Square Theater in Long Island City from November 20th to 24th.

In this innovative adaptation, the traditional Athenian forest becomes a lively, surreal nightclub. The contemporary staging brings new life to Shakespeare's language, blending the play's timeless themes with a bold, immersive atmosphere. With captivating lighting and a soundscape that pulses with energy, RiffRaff NYC's A Midsummer Night's Dream will transport audiences into a space where the supernatural mingles with the every day, and where love's complications take center stage.

Tickets can be found at https://tinyurl.com/midsummerriffraff

The production stars Patrick Ttroy-Brandt as Oberon/Theseus, Juliana Wheeler as Hippolyta/Titania, Danielle Kendler-Rhodes as Hermia, Liz Cooper as Helena, Ariel Diaz as Lysander, Kassime Fofana as Demetrius, Sheldon Young as Egeus/Starveling, Frank Pagliaro as Bottom, Elena Lozonschi as Snug/Fairy Ensemble, Kris Carpenter as Puck, Justin Wooster as Snout,Max Johnsson as Flute/Mustardseed, Quinn Hoy as Cobweb, Abhirami Rao as Moth, Haley Pace as Peaceblossom/Philostrate, and Joe Staton as Peter Quince.

About RiffRaff NYC:

At RiffRaff NYC, we believe in the transformative power of storytelling. Our mission is to create a space where immigrant voices can thrive, providing a platform for talented actors who may face barriers in the industry. We are committed to cultivating an inclusive community that embraces the richness of cultural diversity.

We firmly believe in the power of representation. In every production we undertake, RiffRaff NYC is committed to featuring at least 50% immigrant actors. This dedication ensures that the narratives we bring to life are authentic, reflective of the world we live in, and resonate with a broad audience.

Join us for a night of magic, laughter, and love as RiffRaff NYC brings Shakespeare's dreamlike world to life. Experience a reimagined classic that's as electric and unpredictable as the love stories it portrays.

