Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart

“We spent our lifetime together creating whimsy for the world.” By Claes Oldenberg in Pair

Artistry, romance, and collaboration are portrayed in the fascinating show, Pair now performed at 59E59 Street Theaters through November 18th. Cleverly directed by Ryan Emmons, the show is presented by No.11 Productions, a company that creates new works and original adaptations as an ensemble. Audiences will remember their show, Ye Bear & Ye Cub that ran last year on the Upper East Side stage.

Pair is inspired by the lives of renowned artists Claes Oldenberg and Coosje van Bruggen, who produced pop-art performances, drawings, and large-scale sculptures to transform familiar objects. The two met when Claes was doing an installation and it was immediately evident that Coosje had her own artistic ideals. When the pair fell in love and married, Coosje and Claes collaborated to create inventive, thought-provoking art. In the play, the couple often engages in vibrant discourse that gives a keen insight into their creative processes. Pair also features a character that depicts a pear fruit traveling the world to engage in new experiences. This adds an interesting element to the show that also sparks the imagination. Pair proves to be a playful, yet revealing story that captures the mind and heart.

The cast of Pair includes Emily Bautista as Pear; Steven Conroy as Claes; Julie Congress as Coosje; and Aubrey Lace Taylor is the Understudy for Pear. The actors’ talents bring the story to full life. You’ll be charmed by the character of Pear and be moved by the artistry and relationship of Claes and Coosje.

The Creative Team has done a top job of bringing Pair to 59E59 Theaters with set design by Seth Byrum; costume design by Julie Congress & Kathy Cote; lighting design by Mextly Couzin; original music & sound design by Enrico de Trizio; songs by Danny Tieger; and projection design by Ryan Belock. Alayna McCabe serves as Stage Manager.

No. 11 Productions’ presentation of Pair is a truly unique and engaging show. It has a great deal of appeal for art lovers and many more. See it while you can!

Pair runs for 70 minutes with no intermission. 59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street (between Madison and Park Avenues) New York, NY 10022.

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg