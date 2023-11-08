Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart

Pair runs through November 18, 2023.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced Photo 3 Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced
THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month Photo 4 THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month

Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart

“We spent our lifetime together creating whimsy for the world.” By Claes Oldenberg in Pair

Artistry, romance, and collaboration are portrayed in the fascinating show, Pair now performed at 59E59 Street Theaters through November 18th.  Cleverly directed by Ryan Emmons, the show is presented by No.11 Productions, a company that creates new works and original adaptations as an ensemble. Audiences will remember their show, Ye Bear & Ye Cub that ran last year on the Upper East Side stage.

Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart

Pair is inspired by the lives of renowned artists Claes Oldenberg and Coosje van Bruggen, who produced pop-art performances, drawings, and large-scale sculptures to transform familiar objects.  The two met when Claes was doing an installation and it was immediately evident that Coosje had her own artistic ideals. When the pair fell in love and married, Coosje and Claes collaborated to create inventive, thought-provoking art. In the play, the couple often engages in vibrant discourse that gives a keen insight into their creative processes. Pair also features a character that depicts a pear fruit traveling the world to engage in new experiences. This adds an interesting element to the show that also sparks the imagination.  Pair proves to be a playful, yet revealing story that captures the mind and heart.

Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart

The cast of Pair includes Emily Bautista as Pear; Steven Conroy as Claes; Julie Congress as Coosje; and Aubrey Lace Taylor is the Understudy for Pear. The actors’ talents bring the story to full life.  You’ll be charmed by the character of Pear and be moved by the artistry and relationship of Claes and Coosje.

Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart

The Creative Team has done a top job of bringing Pair to 59E59 Theaters with set design by Seth Byrum; costume design by Julie Congress & Kathy Cote; lighting design by Mextly Couzin; original music & sound design by Enrico de Trizio; songs by Danny Tieger; and projection design by Ryan Belock. Alayna McCabe serves as Stage Manager.

No. 11 Productions’ presentation of Pair is a truly unique and engaging show. It has a great deal of appeal for art lovers and many more.  See it while you can!

Pair runs for 70 minutes with no intermission. 59E59 Theaters is located at 59 East 59th Street (between Madison and Park Avenues) New York, NY  10022. 

Photo Credit: Carol Rosegg




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Livy Scanlon, Artistic Director Of The Hanover Theatre Repertory, To Perform In NYC And Fl Photo
Livy Scanlon, Artistic Director Of The Hanover Theatre Repertory, To Perform In NYC And Florida

Livy Scanlon, Artistic Director of The Hanover Theatre Repertory, is taking her talents to stages in New York City and Florida. Don't miss the opportunity to see Livy Scanlon perform in these exciting locations.

2
The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project Photo
The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project

FRIGID New York will present the 2024 The Fire This Time Festival at a brand new home this January. The Obie Award winning festival will be celebrating its 15th anniversary with the return of its annual Ten-Minute Play Program at The Wild Project.

3
HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club Presents AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS with Jerem Photo
HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club Presents AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS with Jeremy Stolle and Elizabeth Welch

HFC Underground presents AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS, a magical evening of music and candid stories with Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, Jeremy Stolle and Elizabeth Welch. Join them for an unforgettable night of laughter and heartwarming tales.

4
Connelly Theater Opens New 51-Seat Studio Theater Photo
Connelly Theater Opens New 51-Seat Studio Theater

Connelly Theater opens new 51-seat studio theater, expanding performance venues in NYC.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... Marina Kennedy">(read more about this author)

CAMELBACK RESORT in Tannersville, Pa. Presents Celebratory Holiday DiningCAMELBACK RESORT in Tannersville, Pa. Presents Celebratory Holiday Dining
Review: THE FOX & FALCON by David Burke-A Gem in South Orange, NJ for Dining PleasureReview: THE FOX & FALCON by David Burke-A Gem in South Orange, NJ for Dining Pleasure
TIA MARIA for Your Espresso MartiniTIA MARIA for Your Espresso Martini
THE CANDY COTTAGE OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC Makes its Debut at Rockefeller Center this Holiday SeasonTHE CANDY COTTAGE OF CHRISTMAS MAGIC Makes its Debut at Rockefeller Center this Holiday Season

Videos

See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
First Look at All New Clips From POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
First Look at All New Clips From POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Dolly Parton Teases Her 'Clever' New Broadway Musical Video
Dolly Parton Teases Her 'Clever' New Broadway Musical
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
“poolsides” by jose sebastian alberdi in Off-Off-Broadway “poolsides” by jose sebastian alberdi
RED HOOK LOBSTER POUND (11/10-11/12)Tracker
SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival
The 530 Studios (11/03-11/18)Tracker
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
Katie's Tales in Off-Off-Broadway Katie's Tales
United Solo Festival (11/11-11/11)Tracker PHOTOS
The MotherF**ker With The Hat in Off-Off-Broadway The MotherF**ker With The Hat
The Heights Players (11/03-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You