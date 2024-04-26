KNOCK KNOCK Comes To The Flea Theater In Tribeca

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Rogue Theater Festival will present "KNOCK KNOCK," a theatrical production coming to the Flea Theater in Tribeca, New York, on June 5th at 7:30 PM. This powerful show, directed by Chloe Champken and written by acclaimed England-based playwright Floyd Toulet, promises to take theatergoers on a journey deep into the complexities of the human mind.

Starring the talents of British actor Joe Staton and Mexican actress Claudia Buenrostro, "KNOCK KNOCK" delves into the intricacies of Dissociative Identity Disorder, exploring the haunting realities of living with voices that are both real and internal. As the narrative unfolds, a disturbing game of cat and mouse ensues, leading to a series of flashbacks and recalled memories that ultimately expose the truth behind a mysterious fire and a shocking discovery.

Endorsed by Peter Egan and recognized by the V&A National Video Archive of Performance, "KNOCK KNOCK" has garnered acclaim for its surprising twists, powerful performances, and unsettling exploration of the human psyche. London Audience Club awarded the production five-star reviews, solidifying its reputation as a must-see theatrical event.

Playwright Floyd Toulet brings a wealth of experience to "KNOCK KNOCK," drawing from his diverse background that spans continents and cultures. With recent productions including "The Terribly Disappointing Mr. Pummel," "SNARED," and "KNOCK KNOCK," Toulet's talent for crafting compelling narratives continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

The Rogue Theater Festival, dedicated to providing a platform for both emerging and seasoned artists, is proud to showcase "KNOCK KNOCK" as part of its commitment to fostering inclusivity and diversity within the performing arts community. With over 85 playwrights and hundreds of artists supported in its five years of existence, Rogue welcomes audiences of all backgrounds to experience the magic of live theater.

Tickets for "KNOCK KNOCK" go on sale May 13th and can be purchased online through the Rogue Theater Festival website: https://www.roguetheaterfestival.com/liveattheatrerow.

Don't miss your chance to witness the unforgettable storytelling of "KNOCK KNOCK" at the Flea Theater on June 5th. Join in for an evening of intrigue, suspense, and unforgettable performances.