Barefoot Shakespeare Company Presents THE WINTER'S TALE

Shakespeare Company will present William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale, directed by Emily Gallagher. All performances will be held at Summit Rock in Central Park and admission is free.

Barefoot Shakespeare is proud to bring this production to life for their 11th Season producing free Shakespeare in Central Park. The Winter's Tale will be directed by Barefoot Artistic Director and President, Emily Gallagher.

Step into the web of Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale," where time slips through fingers like grains of sand and the stubborn weed of jealousy takes root, choking out reason and sowing discord. In this tale of tangled narratives and generational trauma, powerful women stand as pillars of support and strength, cultivating gardens of forgiveness amidst the barren landscape of lost time. Join us for a journey where stories intertwine like vines as hope blossoms, and where the only certainty is the transformative power of love. Presented free of charge, at Summit Rock, Central Park.

This summer's cast includes alumni and friends: Laurel Andersen, Carl Bindman, Andrew Dunn, Johnny Gottsegen, Kelly Blaze, Malavika Nair, Joe Raik, Tyler Riley, Regina Russell, Emily Thaler, and Ray Wilbur.

All shows will take place at Summit Rock in Central Park on the following dates and times: Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 6 PMI; Friday, May 31, 2024 at 6 PM; Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 4 PM; Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 6 PM; Friday, June 7, 2024 at 6 PM; Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 4 PM; Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 4 PM. Admission for all performances is free.

About Barefoot Shakespeare Company

A vibrant and innovative theater organization based in New York City, for over 10 years, Barefoot Shakespeare has been dedicated to reimagining Shakespeare's timeless works through a feminist lens and a contemporary, modernized perspective.

