Review: MONSIEUR CHOPIN at 59E59 Theaters-A Brilliant Portrait of the Polish Composer

If you plan to see just one show this holiday season, make it Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin being performed at 59E59 Theaters through December 24th. Superbly directed by Joel Zwick, this production will appeal to music lovers and many more. Felder brings his brilliant talent for music and storytelling to the Upper East Side stage to create an unforgettable portrait of the celebrated Polish composer, Fryderyk Chopin.

The story is set in Chopin’s Parisian salon circa 1848. Audience members are invited to the piano lesson being presented by Monsieur Chopin where he reveals personal history and his uncanny ability to express life in music. He shares inspirations for his famous compositions and plays them to perfection. Chopin recounts creating his first composition at age 7, the loss of his young sister, romances, and his abiding affinity for his homeland, Poland. The insightful narrative complemented by extraordinary music is fascinating from beginning to end.

Felder masters the role of Chopin so perfectly that you will find yourself believing the musical genius has come alive before your eyes. Felder dazzles when he plays mazurkas, études, nocturnes, waltzes and more. There is even a segment where he fields questions from the audience and answers them completely with a charming wit. When we attended a Saturday afternoon performance, some of the queries included how to work through a musician’s block and why Chopin avoided the key of D Minor.

We applaud the Creative Team that has developed the ideal setting for Monsieur Chopin. It features scenic design by Hershey Felder; lighting design by Erik S. Barry; and video design and production management by Erik Carstensen. Trevor Hay is the Associate Director.

Hershey Felder has made a triumphant return to 59E59 Theaters with the show, Monsieur Chopin following his successful portrayals of Leonard Bernstein and Irving Berlin. Don’t miss it! Gather your group and appreciate every minute of Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin.

59E59’s Theaters is located 59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022 (between Park and Madison Avenues). Monsieur Chopin has a run time of two hours with no intermission. It will be performed through December 24th. For tickets and more information, please visit Click Here and call (212) 753-5959.

Photo Credit: Hershey Felder Presents