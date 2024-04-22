Alex Romania's FACE EATERS Comes to The Chocolate Factory Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Chocolate Factory Theater will continue its Spring 2024 season with the premiere of Face Eaters, a new interdisciplinary performance by Alex Romania. Tickets may be purchased in advance at chocolatefactorytheater.org.

Described by creator Alex Romania as a “Total Theater Mess”, Face Eaters is the the third evening length piece in the ‘Whoops!' saga following KLUTZ (2018, Abrons Arts Center) and junkhead (2019, Brooklyn Studios for Dance).

An autobiographical dance theater work, Face Eaters mines feelings of apocalyptic grief in the wake of the loss of a brother and collaborator; reflecting on states of depression, sickness, political and environmental insanity, and suicide. Within a warped domestic landscape, songs, monologues and images a la Kafka's Metamorphosis unfold: a crusty futon in existential crisis (Alex Romania), manifestations of the Angel of Death (Stacy Lynn Smith), and a dysfunctional self-help convention gone rogue; all culminating in a dance of transcendence beneath ashes falling from the sky. These surreal passages drift and unfold as imagined visions at the end of life;a decrypted love poem to the dead that sits somewhere between absurdist theater epic, rock metal opera, and home movie nightmare.

Face Eaters features footage from Romania's brother, Zachary Romania (1988 – 2022), remixed video inspired by collaborations with Taylor Sakarett (1990 – 2020) and monologues by the non-performance legend (and Romania's father), Arthur Romania.

Created and performed by Alex Romania in deep collaboration with live performance work by Stacy Lynn Smith (dramaturgy), Nazareth Hassan, Shane Jones and Arthur Romania. Video Tech: Glenn Potter-Takata. A1: Sky Parnes. Lighting Design: Wesley Bryon. Additional Video Design: Lena Hawkins. Guitar & Bass Design: Hokadelic. Production Manager: John-Philip Faienza. Administrative Steward: Ella Dawn W-S. Set Consultant: Andrew Braddock. Including contributions by: Sebastian Coco (1987 – 2010), Taylor Sakarett (1989 – 2020), Zachary Romania (1988 – 2022) and Marguerite Coco (1930 – 2022). With Additional Camera Operator: Jade Donaldson and Video Performance by: Hegemonix, Jarva Lund and Kirk Windsor. Produced by: Psychic Wormhole (Stacy Lynn Smith + Alex Romania).