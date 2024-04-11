Photos: First Look at Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company's Production of Ivan Faute's LOST SOCK LAUNDRY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northern Manhattan’s UP Theater Company celebrated its 14th Season with Ivan Faute's “Lost Sock Laundry," directed by Madelyn Chapman. In this world premiere, the lives of a second-generation Greek-American, a first-generation Mexican-American, and a new immigrant from Lebanon become entwined as they confront their understanding of identity, culture, and especially nationality in an episodic exploration about how we forge friendships, identity, and a national culture.

Check out all new photos below!

The run includes three free Spanish-language translation performances and one ASL-interpreted performance. Free tickets to the Spanish-language translated performances will be available at the door for all users of the translation service headphones on April 17 & April 20 at 8:00 p.m. and April 27 at 3:00 p.m. There is one ASL-interpreted performance on April 25 at 8:00 p.m. Services for these performances are provided by Inclusive Communication Services, a Harlem based, women-owned company committed to improving inclusion and equal-access by being an affordable, reliable, and quality resource for premium spoken and sign language interpreting.

The 90-minute show runs from April 11-27, 2024 at Fort Washington Collegiate Church in Washington Heights.

The “Lost Sock Laundry” company includes Michelle Feza Kuchuk*, Haneen Arafat Murphy*, Maria Peyramaure*, Jesse Castellanos*, Yasmin Ranz-Lind, and Fernando Mateo Jr.

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association / AEA approved showcase