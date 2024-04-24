Leviathan Lab To Present Reading Of Minh-Anh Day's SINGULARITY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Leviathan Lab, a creative studio for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander theatre artists, will present a staged reading for SINGULARITY by Minh-Anh Day, a new dark comedy and finalist for the Woodward/Newman Award.

The staged reading will take place on Monday, April 29th, at 7:00 p.m. at Alchemical Studios, located at 50 West 17th Street, 12th Floor, Manhattan. The cast features Jae Shin, Fiona Maguire*, Amanda Yuan, Tim Connell*, Lillian Bornstein, and Grace Goheen.

The production team for SINGULARITY includes production stage management by Juni Li. Pradanya Subramanyan serves as Producer and Leviathan Lab Producing Artistic Director Ariel Estrada serves as Lead Producer on the production.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Struggling to secure investments for a start-up that promises eternal life in the cloud, a young founder rekindles his connection with an old college friend, whose latest breakthrough research gives him the credibility he needs. But when their AI assistant lies during a pitch meeting with big-time investors, they become entangled in a string of deceptions as their company scrambles to deliver on the promises they made before their time and money run out.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Minh-Anh Day is a playwright and actor. His plays have been workshopped and/or produced by Chicago Dramatists, New York Theater Festival, the Actors' Shakespeare Project, and Leviathan Lab. He and his plays have been a finalist for The Dramatist Guild Foundation Fellowship, the Woodward/Newman Award, and the Neukom Literary Arts Award, among others. Acting credits include Wolf Play (Company One, Elliot Norton nominee for Outstanding Actor), Macbeth, Merry Wives of Windsor (Colorado Shakespeare Festival), We're Still Here (Empathy Theater Project), The Great Divide (HowlRound NPRP), Equity (Isle of Shoals). Film: Handsome, Simulacrum, Free Guy (starring Ryan Reynolds). Education: NTI and Stanford University. minhanhday.com

FREE RSVP HERE: https://events.humanitix.com/singularity-by-minh-anh-day

CONTRIBUTE TO LEVIATHAN LAB: https://leviathanlab.org/checkout/donate?donatePageId=5a22a21c652deacb41826000