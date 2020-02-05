Refracted Theatre Company To Present A Reading Of BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW

Refracted Theatre Company is pleased to produce a Refracted reading of Be a Good Little Widow on February 24th and 25th at Medicine Show Theater. The play centers around a young wife struggling to grow into a loss she never saw coming. Priced at $10, tickets for the New York engagement are on sale for the general public. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.refractedco.com/be-a-good-little-widow or visit https://bit.ly/2UvLrYS.

BE A GOOD LITTLE WIDOW - When Melody suddenly loses her husband, she struggles to adhere to her mother-in-law's standards of how to be a capital W widow. In a Refracted presentation of this play as a dream/nightmare, this delightfully dark comedy explores how we perform and safeguard our grief, and the ways we expect others to do the same.

To RSVP and for more information about the event, visit www.refractedco.com.

The cast of Be a Good Little Widow features Erin Knoll, Patrick Hamilton, Desiree Baxter, and Alex Bartner. Graham Miller directs.





