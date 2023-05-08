Radiotheatre to Present 14th Annual Edgar Allan Poe Festival This Month

Enter the 210 yrs old St. John's Sanctuary in the heart of historic Greenwich Village where RADIOTHEATRE will present eleven classic tales of terror and suspense by the Grandmaster Of Horror in its 14th Annual EDGAR ALLAN POE FESTIVAL! Complete with a great cast, original orchestral music, fabulous projections and a plethora of sound FX! Just bring your imaginations!



With over 90 NYC productions, RADIOTHEATRE has garnered a DRAMA DESK AWARD nomination, winning 6 NY Innovative Theater awards, 15 more noms, 5 yrs Best Performance Art and 6 Rondo Hatton Horror Awards noms, and 21 Broadway World nominations. In 2014, RT's Artistic Director Dan Bianchi received the NYIT award for Lifetime Artistic Excellence.

RADIOTHEATRE does NOT produce authentic re-creations of old-time radio shows ...rather, they are inspired by the artistry created during the Golden Years of Radio when SOUND was king and STORYTELLING, along with great voices, music and sound effects, as well as, the imaginations of its audiences.

As for content, RADIOTHEATRE draws its inspiration from the Pulp Fiction Era when genres such as Adventure, Horror, Science Fiction and Crime dominated the American popular culture (they still do!)...all genres which have been thoroughly mined and exploited by Literature, Cinema and TV, even Radio...but, generally ignored or spoofed in the Theatre world. Combining their unique presentation with non-traditional content makes RADIOTHEATRE a singular theatre company creating modern, innovative and interactive stage works.