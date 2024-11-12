ROBERT WILL SHOW YOU THE DOOR (Tales Of Being Fired) To Have NYC Premiere At La MaMa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off an award winning tour in Canada, Susan Jeremy brings her solo show ROBERT WILL SHOW YOU THE DOOR (Tales of Being Fired) to the iconic La MaMa for its New York City Premiere. The limited engagement plays November 21 to December 1 and is directed by Maris Heller.

Susan Jeremy's laugh out loud memoir about how being fired from every job she ever had may save your life. After years of stand-up comedy, Susan's never-ending devotion to "making it" kept her on a roller coaster of instability which ultimately landed her in the psych ward as a substitute teacher. Jeremy expertly tells the tale with physical comedy and numerous characters. Audiences share in her humiliation while laughing at the absurdity of the situations.

Susan Jeremy is a solo performer, stand-up, and playwright. This marks Susan's seventh solo show. Her previous shows, Brazil Nuts, Was that My 15 Minutes?, Teacher in the House, and P.S 69, toured extensively to rave reviews. She is the recipient of the Best Comedy and Best Production award at Montreal Fringe Festival and five time Best of Fest at Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Calgary, and Minnesota Fringe.

ROBERT WILL SHOW YOU THE DOOR (Tales of Being Fired) recently toured Fresno, Orlando, Ottawa, Hamilton, and Edmonton. The show also played to packed houses in Provincetown, MA during Woman's Week. The Edmonton Journal said, "There's an expertise in Jeremy's way of capturing individuals from all walks of life, it's amazing how she pulls them off so casually." While the Calgary Herald called Susan, "An expert storyteller."

Performances take place at The Club at La MaMa, located at 66 East 4th Street (btw Bowery & 2nd Avenue), New York, NY 10003. Tickets are $10 (first come first serve), $25 (student/senior), $30 for general admission. Running time: 60 minutes.

Performances run November 21 to December 1 - Thursday, November 21 @ 7:30pm, Friday, November 22 @ 7:30pm, Saturday, November 23 @ 7:30pm, Sunday, November 24 @ 3pm, Monday, November 25 @ 7:30pm, Friday, November 29 @ 7:30pm, Saturday, November 30 @ 7:30pm and Sunday, December 1 @ 3pm.

Susan Jeremy (playwright and performer) is a stand-up, playwright, and solo performer. She is the author and performer of seven solo shows, all of which have toured extensively in USA, Canada, and Europe. Susan has been featured in numerous comedy festivals such as the Edinburgh Fringe, Montreal's Just for Laughs, Piccolo Spoleto, Dublin Gay Theater Festival, and Vancouver's Comedy Festival, to name a few. Susan is thrilled to return to the legendary La MaMa with her newest show. She is also a Special Education teacher for the N.Y.C Department of Education. www.susanjeremy.net

Maris Heller (Director) is founding member of The First Amendment Comedy and Improvisation Co., and has directed numerous original works and most notably, a special for PBS. Maris has conducted master classes for advanced drama students at The City College of NY and an adjunct professor for speech and drama at City College of New York.

La Mama Experimental Theatre Club is dedicated to the artist and all aspects of the theatre. La MaMa's 63rd Season, "La MaMa Beyond" expands our efforts to develop creative methods and tools for greater access to the arts. Pop up performances and installations will be happening in parks, neighborhood community centers, as well as online. By going beyond La MaMa's physical campus, new audiences and artists from different contexts are welcomed into the creative process.

La MaMa has been honored with 30+ Obie Awards, dozens of Drama Desk, Bessie Awards, Villager Awards, the 2018 Regional Theatre Tony Award, and most recently a 2023 New York Drama Critics' Circle Special Citation. We are a creative home to artists and resident companies from around the world, many of whom have made lasting contributions to the arts, including Blue Man Group, Bette Midler, Ping Chong, Jackie Curtis, Robert De Niro, André De Shields, Adrienne Kennedy, Cole Escola, Bridget Everett, Harvey Fierstein, Diane Lane, Charles Ludlam, Tom Eyen, Spiderwoman Theater, Tadeusz Kantor, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Meredith Monk, David and Amy Sedaris, Stephanie Hsu, Julie Taymor, Kazuo Ohno, Tom O'Horgan, Andrei Serban, Liz Swados, and Andy Warhol. La MaMa's vision of nurturing new artists and new work from all nations, cultures, races and identities remains as strong today as it was when Ellen Stewart first opened the doors in 1961. www.lamama.org

