RHINOCEROS By Eugene Ionesco to be Presented At The Slipper Room

From producers Tom Shaner, Jennifer Stepanyk, and Gustavo Rodriguez (Fireside Mystery Theatre), a new mounting of Eugene Ionesco's masterpiece of absurdist theater, Rhinoceros. Translated by Derek Prouse. Directed by Lauren Reinhard.

The timeless and TIMELY play concerns a small town where all the citizens begin to change into rhinoceroses. The growing herd threatens the social order, with wanton destruction caused by the stampeding animals. Rhinoceros starts out as an almost Buster Keaton-like comedy, but morphs into a Hitchcockian dystopia. A unlikely hero, a depressed office worker, resists the pull of the violent herd and the unwanted transformation.

Ionesco lived through the horrors of World War Two and the rise of Fascism. But the themes of Rhinoceros transcend any era. Given the current age of herd-like behavior, be it dark political movements, the creeping wave of authoritarianism, or the sheep-like behavior enabled by the digital and smart phone zeitgeist, this play is as timely as ever.

A great cast of New York City actors will lead the audience on a rich narrative journey. Four shows at the beloved Slipper Room- 167 Orchard Street, NYC. And you can enjoy a drink or two at their bar!

An Equity Approved Showcase. Presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

TICKETS are $20.00 at www.slipperroom.com/shows

FOUR WEEKEND MATINEE SHOWS ONLY! AT THE BELOVED "SLIPPER ROOM."

October 26th at 3 pm, October 27th at 3 pm, November 2nd at 1 pm, November 3rd at 3 pm

