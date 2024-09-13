RAWSHOCK Comes to Manhattan Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manhattan Repertory Theatre has announced a limited engagement run of Rawshock, a new drama set in a psychiatric hospital as conflict erupts between vulnerable patients and the needs of the corporation that recently acquired the facility. Written by Rita Lewis and Directed by Ken Wolf, the production begins previews on Friday October 18th and will have its official opening on Thursday October 24th at 7:00pm. Performances continue through Sunday November 3rd at Chain Theatre, 312 West 36th St. (4th floor). Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased online at: www.manhattanrep.com

Inside the group room of a long-term psychiatric facility, current and former patients gather to share personal stories, give mutual support, and provide a safety net for life's difficulties. All works well until a corporation takes over the hospital and threatens its very existence. Behind the scenes, Liz, the group's therapist, decides to fight the business mentality. But can a highly trained clinician match skills against an entity of acute intelligence and little heart?

"Rawshock is a compelling drama about how our system fails patients struggling with their mental health." says Manhattan Rep's Artistic Director Ken Wolf. "Every day we witness an alarming number of people on the streets struggling with mental health issues, and we can also see it on the rise within our own circles of family, friends, and colleagues. Cut-backs at psychiatric hospitals, combined with increases in mental illness has led to this crisis that we currently see unfolding all around us. According to the State Comptroller, in New York State alone, mental health needs have increased exponentially, with 21.1% of adults suffering from mental Illness and 5.1% suffering with severe mental illness. 1 out of 4 people was a statistic concerning enough for us to want to share Rita's important play with those who want to better understand a system that's designed to help but does so less and less."

Rawshock was originally presented in June 2023 by Manhattan Repertory Theatre in a developmental production. Due to an overwhelmingly positive response, within 3 weeks, it was capitalized for this longer run at Chain Theatre.

The cast of Rawshock includes Jennifer Pierro, Camber Carpenter, David Silberger, Nathan Cusson, Chelsea Clark, Christian Libonati and Theresa Della Valle.

