Queens Theatre's First Digital Story Circle Planned For This Week

Just because the coronavirus has forced many of us to stay home and practice social distancing, that doesn't mean we can't "hang out" in a digital forum to create meaningful connections.

Join Director of Community Engagement Dominic D'Andrea for Queens Theatre's first Digital Story Circle this Friday, March 20, at 1pm.

"It's important to stay connected in this moment, as it's unprecedented," D'Andrea said. "We are extending an invitation to our community to share their stories, to connect, and to listen. It's necessary to stay connected in a time of uncertainty, fear, and isolation. We'll be doing a series of actions to help stay connect to our community."

The digital story is a chance to celebrate each other during these uncertain times and share insight into how we're coping, where we are finding joy, and what's the first thing we want to do once the danger has passed.

Our goal is to create meaningful connections with physical distance. Discussion points will be several rapid-fire prompts: A story about something that brings us great joy this week; something that we've learned or noticed about our personal habits or things we've taken for granted. There will also be a chance to share resources.

The story circle will take place through the video conferencing site, Zoom.us. To participate in Friday's discussion, visit http://bit.ly/2TVsaiW to register.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You