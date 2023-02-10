Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

QUEENS SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL Launches This Month

The festival launches Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at The Secret Theatre.

Feb. 10, 2023  
QUEENS SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL Launches This Month

The Secret Theatre and Richard Mazda have announced the founding of the Queens Short Play Festival which launches Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at The Secret Theatre 38-02 61 St, Woodside, NY 11377.

Tickets are on sale for $15 - $23 advance/$25 Door on Ticket Source.com or through secrettheatre.com.

The festival Curator, Playwright/Director, Brian Leahy Doyle, has sorted through 160 individual plays of which roughly a third have now been corralled into 7 groups featuring either 7 or 8 plays

The 7 programs of plays all get 4 separate performances in a competition-style festival where the audience votes for all of the plays that they see and once we get to the end of the initial month, we then take the top 2 plays from each program that progress to the 2 semi-finals in 2 groups of 8 plays, and then the final 8 plays move to the Grand Final. At the final, the Audience is joined by two professional judges.

The winning Play, Actor, Actress, and Director win cash Prizes and a small trophy at the Grand Final. This event usually sells out and features our free after-party for audience and actors alike while votes are counted followed by a fun award ceremony.

Dates

Heats Feb 21 - March 18. TUESDAY - SUNDAY 4 Weeks.

Semi Final A March 23,

Semi Final B March 24

Final + Party March 25




Theater for the New City Presents THE CONDUCTOR By Ishmael Reed, March 9-26 Photo
Theater for the New City Presents THE CONDUCTOR By Ishmael Reed, March 9-26
In 'The Conductor,' satirist playwright Ishmael Reed attacks the race-baiting and divisiveness that were widely seen in the recent, widely-reported San Francisco School Board Recall. 
A.R. Gurneys LOVE LETTERS to Open at Spotlight Repertory Theatre Company This Month Photo
A.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS to Open at Spotlight Repertory Theatre Company This Month
Just in time for Valentine's Day, Spotlight Repertory Theatre Company will present a special engagement of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, directed by Mimi McMann and starring Renée Rogers & Steve Witting and Mary Lee Marson Aloia & Jacques Stewart. 
Fiasco Theatre Presents BE OUR VALENTINE Photo
Fiasco Theatre Presents BE OUR VALENTINE
Fiasco Theater’s annual Valentine’s Day fundraising event will be an online auction in 2023. The campaign will be live beginning on February 14th at 12:00 AM ET through February 28th  at 11:59 PM ET.
Theater For The New City Presents ADA Photo
Theater For The New City Presents ADA
Theater for the New City presents ADA by Demetria Daniels from February 16 to March 5, 2023 at the Johnson Theater, 155 First Avenue, New York, 10003.

More Hot Stories For You


KEEPIN' COZY SHOW Cast Announced at The Players TheatreKEEPIN' COZY SHOW Cast Announced at The Players Theatre
February 10, 2023

The wild, witty and just a little bit wet 'The Keepin' Cozy Show with Kitten Solloway' has confirmed the cast for February's upcoming performance on Saturday, February 25th at 9:30pm.
QUEENS SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL Launches This MonthQUEENS SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL Launches This Month
February 10, 2023

The Secret Theatre and Richard Mazda have announced the founding of the Queens Short Play Festival which launches Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at The Secret Theatre 38-02 61 St, Woodside, NY  11377. 
Theater for the New City Presents THE CONDUCTOR By Ishmael Reed, March 9-26Theater for the New City Presents THE CONDUCTOR By Ishmael Reed, March 9-26
February 9, 2023

In 'The Conductor,' satirist playwright Ishmael Reed attacks the race-baiting and divisiveness that were widely seen in the recent, widely-reported San Francisco School Board Recall. 
A.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS to Open at Spotlight Repertory Theatre Company This MonthA.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS to Open at Spotlight Repertory Theatre Company This Month
February 8, 2023

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Spotlight Repertory Theatre Company will present a special engagement of A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, directed by Mimi McMann and starring Renée Rogers & Steve Witting and Mary Lee Marson Aloia & Jacques Stewart. 
Fiasco Theatre Presents BE OUR VALENTINEFiasco Theatre Presents BE OUR VALENTINE
February 8, 2023

Fiasco Theater’s annual Valentine’s Day fundraising event will be an online auction in 2023. The campaign will be live beginning on February 14th at 12:00 AM ET through February 28th  at 11:59 PM ET.
share