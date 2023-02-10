QUEENS SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL Launches This Month
The festival launches Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at The Secret Theatre.
The Secret Theatre and Richard Mazda have announced the founding of the Queens Short Play Festival which launches Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at The Secret Theatre 38-02 61 St, Woodside, NY 11377.
Tickets are on sale for $15 - $23 advance/$25 Door on Ticket Source.com or through secrettheatre.com.
The festival Curator, Playwright/Director, Brian Leahy Doyle, has sorted through 160 individual plays of which roughly a third have now been corralled into 7 groups featuring either 7 or 8 plays
The 7 programs of plays all get 4 separate performances in a competition-style festival where the audience votes for all of the plays that they see and once we get to the end of the initial month, we then take the top 2 plays from each program that progress to the 2 semi-finals in 2 groups of 8 plays, and then the final 8 plays move to the Grand Final. At the final, the Audience is joined by two professional judges.
The winning Play, Actor, Actress, and Director win cash Prizes and a small trophy at the Grand Final. This event usually sells out and features our free after-party for audience and actors alike while votes are counted followed by a fun award ceremony.
Dates
Heats Feb 21 - March 18. TUESDAY - SUNDAY 4 Weeks.
Semi Final A March 23,
Semi Final B March 24
Final + Party March 25