 Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater Presents QUARTER RICAN

Performances run April 20 through May 7, 2023.

Apr. 21, 2023  
Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater's lights up the stage with the NY premiere of hip-hop theater play with music Quarter Rican by actor, voiceover artist, burlesque performer, and Pregones/PRTT ensemble member Gabriel Diego Hernández, under the direction of Jorge B. Merced. Perched on larger-than-life ABC toy blocks and joined by two wise-cracking musical alter egos, a young father philosophizes about his son's likely connection to Puerto Rican identity. The strictly limited New York premiere follows the show's successful New Jersey premiere at Miles Square Theatre in Hoboken. Evening and weekend performances at PRTT on 304 West 47th Street in Manhattan from April 20 through May 7. Tickets online at www.pregonesprtt.org or by phone at 718-585-1202.

Developed through Pregones/PRTT's Step Up Artist Residency program, Quarter Rican is a fast-talking production touching on the ins and outs of new parenting, mixed heritage, and what makes or breaks your child's Latinx identity. The story follows 30-something Danny as he visits the local kids' playground, cute baby in tow, and engages in hilarious banter with another parent. The conversation is peppered with wild asides by Daniel's superlative musical alter egos, MC Plátano and The Beatboxer.

"My idea for this show originated as a set of reflections and anecdotes about my interracial marriage," says Hernández, "and my anxieties about the near-certain dilution of my future children." Funny, smart, and featuring a string of catchy songs, Quarter Rican is a fresh addition to the Off-Broadway calendar.

Performed in English and Spanish with titles. Duration: 85 minutes. No Intermission. Book by Gabriel Diego Hernández. Music and Lyrics by Rachel Elmer and Gabriel Diego Hernández. Dramaturgy and Direction by Jorge B. Merced. Featuring Gabriel Diego Hernández, Broderick Clavery, and Arabelle Luke.




