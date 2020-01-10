Pregones/PRTT to Present a Limited Run of EVOLUTION OF A SONERO

On the heels of the company's New York Times Critic's Pick premiere of ¡Guaracha! A Musical, Pregones/PRTT has announced a strictly limited 12-performance encore run of the acclaimed first full-length play by poet, actor, singer, and Latinx favorite Flaco Navaja, directed by Jorge B. Merced. Evolution of a Sonero returns to its home at Puerto Rican Traveling Theater following sold-out and standing ovation engagements at The Public Theater/ Under The Radar in NYC, Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, CA, Ann Arbor Summer Festival in Ann Arbor, MI, and Cara Mía Theatre's inaugural Latinidades Festival in Dallas, TX. Start your New Year 2020 with this fresh and resonant epic about growing up, feeling the music, and going for the win! Just in time for Las Octavitas ! | January 9-19, 2020 at PRTT in Manhattan.

Part coming of age story, part love letter to salsa and The Bronx, Evolution of A Sonero delivers a testament to human resilience in a spirited concert theater tribute. Backed by five world-class Latinx musicians in the role of The Razor Blades band, Flaco Navaja draws from great musical legends in multiple genres, and the many humorous friends and family that shaped him. Cannily directed by Jorge B. Merced to showcase the artistry in its storytelling, the charisma of each of its characters, and the collective talents of its cast, Evolution of A Sonero is as much about Flaco Navaja's creative evolution as it is about the cultural mix that makes our América great!

Born and raised in The Bronx, Flaco Navaja is a soulful grade A entertainer. If Héctor Lavoe boxed Rubén Blades and KRS-1 was the referee, you'd get Flaco. His poetry combines singing, beatboxing, and spoken word, having a way with words that is second only to his way with a song. An equally passionate performer in English and in Spanish, he is an ensemble member of Pregones/ PRTT, a fixture of the Nuyorican Poets Café, and star of HBO's Def Poetry Jam. Film & TV credits: Pride & Glory, Fighting, Gun Hill Road, Law & Order, CSI NY, East Willy B, and more.

Written and performed by Flaco Navaja. Directed by Jorge B. Merced. Live music by Carlos Cuevas on piano, Waldo Chávez on bass, Gabo Lugo and Víctor Pablo on percussion, Hommy Ramos on trombone. Evolution of a Sonero was developed with support from Pregones/ PRTT's Step Up Artists in Residence initiative, funded by The New York Community Trust.

From January 09th to January 19th, 2020

THURSDAY TO SUNDAY

﻿Shows at 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM OR 8:00 PM

The Puerto Rican Traveling Theater

304 W 47th Street

New York, New York 10036

TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS...





