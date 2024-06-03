Playwright Peter Fenton Returns To Rogue Theater Festival With I THINK WE'RE LOST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following his Off-Broadway debut with last summer's Abandon All Hope premiering at Theatre Row in the 2023 Rogue Theater Festival, Philly-area playwright Peter Fenton is returning to Manhattan with a staged reading of a brand-new script.

I Think We're Lost: A Tale from Neverland is Fenton's aged-up, whimsically dark not-quite adaptation, not-quite sequel to J.M. Barrie's classic 1904 play, Peter and Wendy. Drawing inspiration from Wicked, William Shakespeare's The Tempest, and The Good Place, I Think We're Lost explores themes of escapism, revenge, and the nature of growing up. The play will be read on Friday, June 7 at 7pm at The Flea Theatre as part of this year's Rogue Theater Festival.

This staged reading will also Mark Fenton's first time directing a professional theatrical presentation, featuring Abandon All Hope cast members Avery Kellington, Jonathan P. Chen, and Michael De Los Angeles. Joining the cast for this first public reading are Monah Yancy, Chad Sell, and Katie Padilla.

When a college-aged Peter Pan (Chen) considers leaving Neverland, Tinker Bell (Yancy) pulls out all the stops to make him stay. Behind Peter's back, she sends the newest Lost Boy (Sell) and "Wendy 2.0" (Padilla) on a secret mission to murder Captain Hook before the pirates (Kellington, De Los Angeles) find Peter again. The newcomers confront their looming adulthood as they meet unreliable narrators and piece together the unsettling mysteries lurking in Neverland's past.

"I read the original Peter and Wendy over the summer of 2022 for the very first time and I was struck by how genuinely funny and dark the book still is more than a hundred years after its initial publication. Don't believe me? Tinker Bell literally tries to murder Wendy," Fenton shares with a laugh. "There's something universally relatable about the fear of growing up, and I felt that fear of adulthood the sharpest when I was about to finish undergrad... I'm very excited to see who this play will resonate with. This ain't your Grandpa's Peter Pan, but I hope Barrie would be touched."

The reading of I Think We're Lost will be presented as a one-night event on Friday, June 7 at 7pm at The Flea Theatre. The reading is expected to run about 90 minutes with no intermission. Due to language, content, and themes, the play is recommended for audiences aged 14 and up. Tickets are available here on TicketTailor for $15 before fees.

About Peter Fenton:

Peter Fenton is a writer and producer for both theater and film best known for Abandon All Hope, his dark comedy/drama play that premiered Off-Broadway in 2023. He holds a BA from Wheaton College and completed an apprenticeship at Walnut Street Theatre. His cinematic work has been seen on the international film festival circuit, producing award-winning shorts Night Voices, co-written with Bradley Hawkins, and Inherently Special, which Fenton wrote and directed. Based in New Hope, PA, Fenton works in Marketing for Passage Theatre Company in Trenton, NJ, and freelances for various clients and film/theater projects.

About Rogue Theater Festival:

Located in the heart of New York City, the Rogue Theater Festival stands as a beacon for theatrical innovation and creativity. Devoted to nurturing new voices and championing fresh perspectives, this dynamic festival serves as a platform for both emerging talents and seasoned artists to showcase their latest works. With a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Rogue Theater Festival welcomes submissions from playwrights of all backgrounds, fostering a vibrant community of storytellers who push the boundaries of conventional theatre. Since its inception, Rogue Theater Festival has been committed to fostering creativity, diversity, and innovation in theatre, both on and off the stage.

