Playful Substance Co. Premieres SHELTER IN PLACE At FringeBYOV

The Playful Substance Company prepares for their most ambitious season ... ever, beginning with "Shelter In Place" premiering as part of Fringe BYOV

The first production of the PSC. season, "Shelter In Place," written and directed by Raphael Perahia, began as a part of the PSC Writers Group. Performing Under St Marks, 94 St. Marks Place. Between 1st Avenue & A Avenue on October 24, 25, 26, 31; November 1, and 2. All performances at 7:30 pm.

When the fire alarm goes off in Jahoose's Adult Education Drawing class (Mondays at 4:00pm) and the FDNY issues a mysterious command to "Shelter In Place", five misfits realize that they have become more invested in one another's lives than they ever expected. The powerful new work features Rahoul Roy, Dan Kellmer, Megan Greener,* Nicole Amaral and Brandon Fox.

Shelter in Place is part of the 2019 FringeBYOV. Further info located at https://fringenyc.org/basic_page.php?ltr=S

Playful Substance 2019-2020 season continues with a new play by Lauren Lindsey White and a revival of "Still We Grow: An Immersive Theatrical Journey to Fight Human Trafficking" from the company's acclaimed Good Works Series. "Still We Grow" is an immersive human journey to fight human trafficking. The production will benefit LifeWay Network, a local organization that provides housing and support for female survivors of Human Trafficking.

The PSC will host an educational program of a series of one day workshops for collaborators on different aspects of craft. Director Development programs that will run in tandem with our Writers' Groups; readings of new works-in-development (from the P.S.C. Writers' Groups) will be presented.

The PSC Writers Groups Fall Session developing new works from a group of eight participating writers and PSC's annual networking event - "The Pithy Party" - will conclude the season. Party gifts are part of the fun at the event, so all guests see the plays-in-development and leave with a handful of "playful substances."

The Playful Substance Company is part of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment. For more information and reservations, please visit playfulsubstance.com. where all the links should live as soon as I have them in hand.





