Photos: WATCHER IN THE WOODS: A New Musical Opens At Urbanstages

Watcher in the Woods: a new musical opened a showcase production last night, September 12, at Urbanstages (259 West 30th Street) Based on the novel by Florence Engel Randall, the show is written by Douglas Thompson (Book & Lyrics) and Johanna Telander (Score). See photos from the show.

The cast is led by Sophia Manicone as Jan, and Natalie Toro as Mrs Aylwood, with Carson Worthy as Mark, Rachel Zatcoff as Kate, Broadway favorite Jackie Hoffman as Mrs Thayer, Felicia Curry as Mrs Fleming, Honor Blue Savage as Ellie, and Charlotte MacLeod as Saundra.

Described as a "supernatural family drama," the musical is set in summer 1976 as Jan, still haunted by the traumatic loss of her father, moves into an old house in the woods with her mom and little sister. Forces she cannot see, and feelings that are not hers, compel Jan to unlock the 50-year-old mystery of a young girl's disappearance in the woods. The production is Directed and Designed by Chase Kniffen, leading a creative team that also includes music director Brian Walters, costume designer David Marmon, lighting designer Joe Doran, sound designer Elisabeth Weidner, and hair and wig designer Bryan Gonzalez. Casting is by Meredith Hoddeson, and Michelle Elizabeth IS production stage manager.

Learn more at https://watcherinthewoodsmusical.com

Photo Credit: Victor Castillo

Carson Worthy and Sophia Manicone



Felicia Curry



Honor Blue Savage



Rachel Zatcoff, Honor Blue Savage, Jackie Hoffman, Sophia Manicone



Jackie Hoffman



Natalie Toro



Rachel Zatcoff, Honor Blue Savage, Sophia Manicone



Rachel Zatcoff



Carson Worthy and Sophia Manicone



Charlotte MacLeod, Sophia Manicone, Carson Worthy