Photos: THE TROJAN WOMEN: A Native American Adaptation Opens At Theatre For The New City

American Indian Artists Inc. present THE TROJAN WOMEN: A NATIVE AMERICAN ADAPTATION, directed and adapted by Sarah B. Denison at Theatre for the New City.

THE TROJAN WOMEN: A NATIVE AMERICAN ADAPTATION is a retelling of the classic Greek play The Trojan Women by Euripides. It follows the fates of the women of Troy after a devastating battle, as told through a Native American lens. Exploring themes of colonization and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), it is the story of not only the destruction caused by war, but also of the hope, strength, and survival of Native American matriarchal society. Using Native iconography, traditional Native music and design aesthetics and elements of historical realism of the director's Native nation, this bold new interpretation draws upon classical Greek theater as an indigenous art form.

THE TROJAN WOMEN: A NATIVE AMERICAN ADAPTATION runs through May 15, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm. Theater for the New City is located at 155 First Avenue at 10th Street - accessible from the L train at 14th Street. Proof of vaccination required to attend. Tickets are $18 / $15 for seniors and students at 212-254-1109 or www.theaterforthenewcity.net.

THE TROJAN WOMEN: A NATIVE AMERICAN ADAPTATION stars Jolie Cloutier as Helen, Johnette Janney as Hecuba, Annalisa Noel Hardin as Cassandra, Ria Nez as Andromache and Matt Langer as Menelaus, with Matt C. Canann, April Hayden and Lee Taylor. The production team includes Niez Aquirre (makeup design), Hannah Louise Barnard (choreography), David Bunn Martine (fine art set design), Kanako Nagayama (set design & property master), Marshall Shugart (lighting), Mary Symczak (costumes), John Scott-Richardson (production manager), Eric Alexi Cruz (production stage manager), Tara Peters (production assistant) and Marlene Flores (media specialist).

American Indian Artists Inc., established in 1987, is a community-based multi-arts organization that works to empower Native Americans, break down barriers and foster intercultural understanding and appreciation for Native culture through its arts programs and services to individual artists. AMERINDA's mission is to promote the indigenous perspective in the arts to a broad audience through the creation of new work in contemporary art forms-visual, performing, literary and media. Located in New York City, AMERINDA is the only multi-arts services organization of its kind in the United States giving voice and making visible traditional and contemporary forms of Native American expressions. As a result, AMERINDA has changed the landscape for tribally-enrolled Native artists working and presenting in New York City. Past productions include Powwow Highway, Mangled Beams, Miss Lead, Fear of Oatmeal, Bound and Thieves. For more information visit www.amerinda.org.