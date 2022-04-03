Photos: Opening Night Of SHINING CITY at The Paradise Factory

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

Everything's a Six Productions is currently staging their inaugural production of SHINING CITY by Conor McPherson, which is playing at The Paradise Factory for a limited run. The show opened on March 17th and plays until April 10th.

SHINING CITY is the brainchild of Conor McPherson, whose recent work of THE GIRL FROM NORTH COUNTRY, featuring the music of Bob Dylan, premiered on Broadway in 2020 and at the Public Theater in 2018. SHINING CITY last graced New York City in 2016 at the Irish Repertory Theater starring Matthew Broderick.

The play is set in Dublin, where a guilt-ridden man reaches out to a therapist after seeing the ghost of his recently deceased wife. Wrestling with his own demons, the therapist can only do so much to help. Routine visits between the two men quickly become a gripping struggle to survive, changing both of them for the rest of their lives. Hailed by the New York Times as " haunting, inspired and absolutely glorious", this limited engagement plays Thursdays through Sundays until April 10th. This marks the first show for Everything's a Six Productions.

This production is co-produced by Erin McNerny and Sean Ricciardim and is directed by Sean Patrick Folster. Rounding out the production team Josh Iacovelli (Set Design/Lighting/Properties), Charles C. Casano (Assistant Director & Stage Manager), Rachel Bar-Gadda (ASM), Mikayla Petrilla (PR), Andrew Sotomayor (Makeup),and Emily Westing (Costume Designer).

Featured in the cast are Ross Alden (FBI, That Damn Michael Che, Confidence...at Theatre Row) as Laurence, Sean Patrick Folster (Law and Order: SVU, Dispatches From Elsewhere, Mrs. Robot, City on a Hill) as John, Erin McNerney (A Streetcar Named Desire, Chicago, South Pacific) as Neasa, and Sean Ricciardi (FBI: Most Wanted, Homeland, Netflix's Seven Seconds ) as Ian. "...Expressing the great tradition of the Irish storyteller, McPhersons subtle play about death, love and what haunts us when we fail to use our words to fully connect is a hallmark of nuanced contemporary playwriting,"said Sean Patrick Folster on the production opening this March. "It is shrouded in mystery, revealing the power and insistence of love's light to those who find the courage to fully tell and embrace their own story."

SHINING CITY is currently running at The Paradise Factory, a film and theater cooperative at 64 East 4th St. in Manhattan offering film screenings, theater productions, production support for theater and film projects as well as educational workshops in theater and film crafts. For nearly 25 years Guggenheim Fellow Tom Noonan has worked to advance the art of American theater and cinema through the education of emerging artists, and the production of their work at the Paradise, first on stage and subsequently on film since its founding in 1983. The space has boasted an array of works and is supported by Honorary Board Members Sean Penn, Susan Sarandon, and Christopher Walken.

Everything's A Six Productions is female co-founded by Erin McNerney and Sean Ricciardi in 2021. McNerney and Ricciardi's backgrounds in the creative world (theatre/tv/film acting) as well as finance and sales lends towards their pursuit of producing equitable productions with vivid storytelling. It is their belief that a sense of community - as a nation, a world - needs strengthening and healing, now, more than ever, theater holds the power to do this. For more information on the company please visit www.everythingsasix.com

SHINING CITY runs every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and every Sunday at 2pm, through April 10th. Ticket prices range from $32-$50 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/shiningcitytickets. For specific questions or further information about SHINING CITY, visit www.shiningcitynyc.com or email our Box Office at info@shiningcitynyc.com. For those interested in supporting the show and organization, all donations to SHINING CITY and Everything's a Six Productions are 100% tax-deductible and can be made at https://bit.ly/shiningctitydonations.

Take a look at the photos from Opening Night on March 17th below!