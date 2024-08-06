Photos: Monk Parrots Brings PEARLS FOR SPURS By Gates Leonard to The A.R.T./New York Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PEARLS FOR SPURS, a new Off-Off-Broadway play by Gates Leonard is now in its second week at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres. PEARLS FOR SPURS is a two-act dramedy about a dysfunctional American family's attempt at hitting the reset button on life. It is directed by Luke Leonard and produced by Monk Parrots. There are six chances left to see PEARLS FOR SPURS. It plays evenings at 7:30 PM and afternoons at 3:00 PM.

The production opened on August 2, 2024, and continues on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Performances are at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre located at 502 West 53rd Street (between 10th and 11th Avenues). Tickets cost between $25 and $18 and can be purchased through TicketLeap or at the door (pending availability). For more information, please visit www.monkparrots.org.

Photo Credit: Whitney Browne

Kelly Mares* as Missy

L to R: Landyn Pollard as Kill, Jennifer Skura Boutell* as Danny, and Kelly Mares* as Missy

L to R: Landyn Pollard as Bean and Jennifer Skura Boutell* as Danny

L to R: Emperor Kaioyus as Spoon and Gates Leonard as Carousel

L to R: Jennifer Skura Boutell* as Danny, Max Lerin as Bean, and Landyn Pollard as Kill

Kelly Mares* as Missy Browne

Gates Leonard as Carousel

L to R: Gates Leonard as Carousel and Kelly Mares* as Missy

Max Lerin as Bean and Landyn Pollard as Kill

L to R: Max Lerin as Bean and Emperor Kaioyus as Spoon

Kailer Scopacas as Dude

L to R: Max Lerin as Bean and Landyn Pollard as Kill

Gates Leonard as Carousel

Emperor Kaioyus as Spoon and Kelly Mares* as Missy

