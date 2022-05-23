Photos: Inside THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Feedback Reading

A private feedback read was held for the upcoming Off-Broadway play "The Girl with the Red Hair," written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, where the audience was asked to to provide their thoughts on new scenes to be incorporated into the show.

The Girl with the Red Hair centers around Hayley Jones (Jaclyn Holliday) as she is admitted into a psychiatric facility and begins to lose her grip on reality.

This marked the first time the cast had performed together. The full cast features, in addition to Ms. Holliday, Delano Allen, Olivia Fergus-Brummer, Candy Dato, Nicole Marie Hunt, Mia Rose Kavensky, Katia Mendoza, Alexandra Rooney and Chelsea Renae (not pictured).

The play is being produced by Mr. Laura, Ms. Holliday and Liv Kirby under the Face to Face Films banner with Mr. Laura directing. The play is scheduled to open this fall.

Learn more at www.thegirlwiththeredhairplay.com and www.facetofacefilms.net.