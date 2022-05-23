Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Feedback Reading

The Girl with the Red Hair centers around Hayley Jones as she is admitted into a psychiatric facility and begins to lose her grip on reality.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

May. 23, 2022  

A private feedback read was held for the upcoming Off-Broadway play "The Girl with the Red Hair," written and directed by Anthony M. Laura, where the audience was asked to to provide their thoughts on new scenes to be incorporated into the show.

The Girl with the Red Hair centers around Hayley Jones (Jaclyn Holliday) as she is admitted into a psychiatric facility and begins to lose her grip on reality.

This marked the first time the cast had performed together. The full cast features, in addition to Ms. Holliday, Delano Allen, Olivia Fergus-Brummer, Candy Dato, Nicole Marie Hunt, Mia Rose Kavensky, Katia Mendoza, Alexandra Rooney and Chelsea Renae (not pictured).

The play is being produced by Mr. Laura, Ms. Holliday and Liv Kirby under the Face to Face Films banner with Mr. Laura directing. The play is scheduled to open this fall.

Learn more at www.thegirlwiththeredhairplay.com and www.facetofacefilms.net.

Photos: Inside THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Feedback Reading
Nicole Marie Hunt, Jaclyn Holliday

Photos: Inside THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Feedback Reading
Mia Rose Kavensky

Photos: Inside THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Feedback Reading
Katia Mendoza

Photos: Inside THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Feedback Reading
Jaclyn Holliday and company

Photos: Inside THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Feedback Reading
Delano Allen

Photos: Inside THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Feedback Reading
Anthony M. Laura, Alexandra Rooney, Delano Allen, Jaclyn Holliday, Olivia Fergus-Brummer, Candy Dato, Mia Rose Kavensky, Nicole Marie Hunt, Katia Mendoza, Stacie Louis-Jacques

Photos: Inside THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Feedback Reading
Jaclyn Holliday, Candy Dato

Photos: Inside THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Feedback Reading
Alexandra Rooney

Photos: Inside THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Feedback Reading
Olivia Fergus-Brummer

Photos: Inside THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR Feedback Reading
Jaclyn Holliday



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Hennepin Theatre Trust Cancels BRAVE NEW WORKSHIP Performances Due To COVID-19
  • Orpheum Lights Will Dim on May 20 in Memory of Former Technical Director Dave Marietta
  • The Ordway Center For The Performing Arts Announces Return Of Sally Awards; Calls For Nominations
  • Tickets For DISNEY JUNIOR at the Orpheum Theatre Go On Sale Friday, May 20