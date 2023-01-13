Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the New York Premiere of SOLEDAD Presented by American Indian Artists Inc.

SOLEDAD stars Jolie Cloutier (Onondaga), Brett Hecksher (Cherokee), Bradley Lewis (Acoma), and Ria Nez (Nahuatl).

Jan. 13, 2023  

American Indian Artists Inc. is presenting the New York Premiere of SOLEDAD by Carolyn Dunn. Directed by John Scott-Richardson, SOLEDAD runs through January 22, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm at Theater for the New City (155 First Avenue at 10th Street - accessible from the L train at 14th Street). Tickets are $18 / $15 for seniors and students at 212-868-4444 or www.SmartTix.com.

Get a first look at photos below!

A socially awkward high school senior, Soledad "Sunny" Sixkiller, discovers that her father was a prize-winning pow wow singer whose grief over the disappearance of his wife (and Soledad's mother) has turned him inward. Sunny finds, by accident, her father's old pow wow tapes and vows to learn his songs in order to bring him back to life.

SOLEDAD stars Jolie Cloutier (Onondaga), Brett Hecksher (Cherokee), Bradley Lewis (Acoma), and Ria Nez (Nahuatl). The production team includes Frances Melgarejo (Production Manager), Taryn Mack (Stage Manager), Alexie Cruz (Assistant Director), and Marlene Pagan Flores (Media).

Carolyn Dunn, PhD is an indigenous poet, playwright, musician, director, and actor whose identity includes Cherokee, Muskogee Creek, Seminole, and Choctaw Freedman descent on her father's side, and Tunica-Choctaw-Biloxi and French Creole on her mother's. She is a founding member of The Mankillers, an all-women drum group from Northern California whose CDs All Woman Northern Drum and Coming to Getcha were released on Without Rezervation Records. In addition to the award-winning Outfoxing Coyote, her books include Through the Eye of the Deer (with Carol Zitzer-Comfort, Aunt Lute Books, 1999), Hozho: Walking in Beauty (with Paula Gunn Allen, McGraw Hill, 2002), Coyote Speaks (with Ari Berk, H.N. Abrams, 2008), Echolocation: Poems, Stories and Songs from Indian Country, L.A. (Fezziweg Press, 2013), The Stains of Burden and Dumb Luck (Mongrel Empire Press, 2017). Her plays "The Frybread Queen," "Ghost Dance," and "Soledad" have been developed and staged at Native Voices at the Autry in Los Angeles. In February 2019, Dr. Dunn completed a residency at the University of Michigan's Global Theater and Ethnic Studies Program, commissioning her play "Three Sisters," performed by the Anishnaabe Theatre Collective at Sugar Island. Dr. Dunn is currently Assistant Professor in the Department of Theatre and Dance at California State University, Los Angeles, and is Artistic Director of Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company in Oklahoma City.

John Scott-Richardson's maternal and paternal lineage is Tutelo Saponi, Nansemond, and Tuscarora, and he is an enrolled member of the Haliwa-Saponi Nation of North Carolina. He received his BA in Liberal Arts from Atlantic Christian College. John began theatrical arts by writing and directing youth advocacy plays while working at the NC Commission of Indian Affairs. John has a strong passion for storytelling and sharing the narrative of native people. He is a founding member of Images for Inclusion, and the Theatre Program Director and board member of AMERINDA. He is a film, television, and theater actor. He is a cultural presenter working with Lotus Music and Dance, 7 Directions Media, and Raven Wing Productions. He is a SAG union actor in the award-winning film The Reunion (NYC), The Heart Stays, The Politician (Netflix), and various other productions. He has traveled the country learning from and spending time with Native American knowledge-keepers. His passion is working with the youth and Indigenous American culture and traditions with his highest value being family.

Bradley Lewis & Jolie Cloutier

Bradley Lewis & Jolie Cloutier

Brett Hecksher & JolieBrett

Jolie Cloutier & Bradley Lewis

Ria Nez & Jolie Cloutier

Jolie Cloutier, Bradley Lewis & Brett Hecksher

 




Photos: First Look At OFFAL ENDINGS At Theatre Row Photo
Photos: First Look At OFFAL ENDINGS At Theatre Row
Get a first look at the new dystopian dark comedy Offal Endings, envisioning an immediate future of privatized assisted suicide with government and media complicity, now playing at Theater Row through January 29, 2023. 
Photos: First Look At THE DOG SHOW At The Players Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At THE DOG SHOW At The Players Theatre
Ivan Faute’s new play The Dog Show opens at The Players Theatre in Greenwich Village on January 12. The production is directed by longtime collaborator and Christina Ashby. The production is part of The Players Theatre Residency Program to offer theater artists opportunities to move their work out of development.
Urban Stages Will Present CASTING ASPERSIONS: The Backstage Tales Of A Casting Director Photo
Urban Stages Will Present CASTING ASPERSIONS: The Backstage Tales Of A Casting Director
Award-winning Off-Broadway theater, Urban Stages, will present a special presentation of Casting Aspersions: The Backstage Tales of a Casting Director, written and performed by Jeffery Passero, and directed by Elizabeth Hayden. It will begin performances January 27 - 30 at Urban Stages (259 West 30, 2023) 
Two Innovative Companies Join Forces For NYC Womens Fund Supported Play HOW TO MELT ICE Photo
Two Innovative Companies Join Forces For NYC Women's Fund Supported Play HOW TO MELT ICE
Maria-Cristina Fusté, Executive Artistic Director of Boundless Theatre Company and Melody Brooks, Artistic Director of New Perspectives Theatre Company are using the combined strengths of their two companies--NPTC has an award-winning history of developing new plays by women and BTC has a team of top-notch designers working on Broadway, Off-Broadway and in Regional theatres--to produce How to Melt ICE, a new play by Amalia Oliva Rojas, running Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 11, 2023. The play is directed by Elena Araoz.

