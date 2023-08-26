Photos: First Look at THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT By Stephen Adly Guirgis at The Chain Theater

Performances run through September 2, 2023.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show Photo 2 Review: SMALL at 59E59 Theaters- Robert Montano's Excellent One Man Show
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City Photo 4 TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City

Hats Off Productions is currently presenting The Motherf**ker with the Hat by Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Luis-Daniel Morales. This captivating play, filled with love, betrayal, addiction, and forgiveness, will be staged at The Chain Theatre through September 2, 2023.

Check out production photos below!

Motherf**ker takes audiences on a gripping journey through the complexities of human relationships through the experiences of Puerto Rican New Yorkers. This thought-provoking story explores themes of love, loyalty, and the struggle for redemption, leaving audiences with a mix of emotions that will resonate long after the final curtain.

The story moves as fast as the city it takes place in and brings you on a rollercoaster ride through Jackie, a recovering addict and ex-con, as he suspects the love of his life, Veronica, was unfaithful to him while he was in prison. As secrets unravel and Shakespeare-level insults are thrown, experience the darkest parts of humanity through laughter and tears as love is tested and the truth comes to light.

This production features an all-Latinx cast, aiming to showcase the immense talent and diverse perspectives of these exceptional actors. Hats Off Productions aims to provide up-and-coming theater artists with a platform to shine in the professional theater world. The talented cast features Garrett Miller, Sabrina Gómez, Michael James Duran, Peter Grullon, and Phanie Cherres, who bring their remarkable skills and electrifying chemistry to the stage.

Performances will be held at The Chain Theatre, located at 312 W 36th Fl 4, August 18 - September 2. Showtimes are scheduled for Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7:30 pm, with matinee performances on Sundays at 3 pm.

"We are thrilled to bring Motherf**ker to the professional stage and share our inaugural production with the community," said Olivia Hewitt, founder of Hats Off Productions. "This story is a reflection of the chaotic world we live in. Yet, amidst the hellscape, the show reminds us that love and laughter still thrives even in the darkest corners."

Tickets for The Motherf**ker with the Hat can be purchased online through the Hats Off Productions website or at the theater box office. With limited seating available, audiences are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance to guarantee an unforgettable evening of theater.

For more information, visit https://www.hatsoffproductionsnyc.com/ 

Photos: First Look at THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT By Stephen Adly Guirgis at The Chain Theater
Garrett Miller and Sabrina Gomez

Photos: First Look at THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT By Stephen Adly Guirgis at The Chain Theater
Garrett Miller and Peter Grullon

Photos: First Look at THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT By Stephen Adly Guirgis at The Chain Theater
Garrett Miller and Phanie Cherres

Photos: First Look at THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT By Stephen Adly Guirgis at The Chain Theater
Garrett Miller and Michael James Duran

Photos: First Look at THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT By Stephen Adly Guirgis at The Chain Theater
Garrett Miller

Photos: First Look at THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT By Stephen Adly Guirgis at The Chain Theater
Garrett Miller and Phanie Cherres




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Present TIGHT FIVE and IRREGULARS in Rep Photo
New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Present TIGHT FIVE and IRREGULARS in Rep

New Ambassadors Theatre Co., recently declared a 'stalwart part of the off-off-Broadway scene', will present two full-length plays in repertory, alternating schedules from September 7th until September 24th at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Chelsea.

2
THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS Comes To The Tank This September Photo
THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS Comes To The Tank This September

The Great Lesbian Love of Eve Adams is an immersive 90-minute play that tells the very true story of brilliant trailblazer and queer Jewish immigrant icon, Eve Adams.

3
HEART OF BRICK Comes to the Joyce Theater in September Photo
HEART OF BRICK Comes to the Joyce Theater in September

The Joyce Theater Foundation has announced the theatrical dance and music production Heart of Brick as the first engagement of its Fall ‘23/Winter ‘24 season. The tender and sincere depiction of queer Black love, a collaboration between three visionary artists—serpentwithfeet, Wu Tsang, and Raja Feather Kelly—this Joyce Theater Production will play The Joyce Theater from September 15-22. 

4
Colt Coeur Reveals New Executive Producer and Fall Benefit Honorees Photo
Colt Coeur Reveals New Executive Producer and Fall Benefit Honorees

On the cusp of an exciting double world-premiere season, Colt Coeur is thrilled to announce their new Executive Producer, Heather Cohn. Heather brings rich experience in the NYC theatre landscape - having served at institutions ranging from Flux Ensemble to En Garde Arts, New York Theatre Workshop, Disney Theatrical and TCG.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video Video: What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video
Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baby Foot
The Walkerspace (8/19-9/03)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beaux Stratagem
Trinity Church (8/24-9/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EMERGE
Arts On Site NYC (9/21-9/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Do Portugal Circus
Staten Island Mall (8/18-8/27)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untold Melodies
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (10/13-10/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footprints of an Angel
Vimeo (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Isaac's Eye
The Garret Theatre (9/01-9/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You