Photos: First Look at THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT By Stephen Adly Guirgis at The Chain Theater

Hats Off Productions is currently presenting The Motherf**ker with the Hat by Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by Luis-Daniel Morales. This captivating play, filled with love, betrayal, addiction, and forgiveness, will be staged at The Chain Theatre through September 2, 2023.

Check out production photos below!

Motherf**ker takes audiences on a gripping journey through the complexities of human relationships through the experiences of Puerto Rican New Yorkers. This thought-provoking story explores themes of love, loyalty, and the struggle for redemption, leaving audiences with a mix of emotions that will resonate long after the final curtain.

The story moves as fast as the city it takes place in and brings you on a rollercoaster ride through Jackie, a recovering addict and ex-con, as he suspects the love of his life, Veronica, was unfaithful to him while he was in prison. As secrets unravel and Shakespeare-level insults are thrown, experience the darkest parts of humanity through laughter and tears as love is tested and the truth comes to light.

This production features an all-Latinx cast, aiming to showcase the immense talent and diverse perspectives of these exceptional actors. Hats Off Productions aims to provide up-and-coming theater artists with a platform to shine in the professional theater world. The talented cast features Garrett Miller, Sabrina Gómez, Michael James Duran, Peter Grullon, and Phanie Cherres, who bring their remarkable skills and electrifying chemistry to the stage.

Performances will be held at The Chain Theatre, located at 312 W 36th Fl 4, August 18 - September 2. Showtimes are scheduled for Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7:30 pm, with matinee performances on Sundays at 3 pm.

"We are thrilled to bring Motherf**ker to the professional stage and share our inaugural production with the community," said Olivia Hewitt, founder of Hats Off Productions. "This story is a reflection of the chaotic world we live in. Yet, amidst the hellscape, the show reminds us that love and laughter still thrives even in the darkest corners."

Tickets for The Motherf**ker with the Hat can be purchased online through the Hats Off Productions website or at the theater box office. With limited seating available, audiences are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance to guarantee an unforgettable evening of theater.

For more information, visit https://www.hatsoffproductionsnyc.com/