Photos: First Look At A GOOD DAY, A New Musical Playing At The Shawnee Playhouse

The new musical, A Good Day, opened on September 9th at The Shawnee Playhouse and will continue to run through September 24th. See photos from the production.

An original story by playwright/composer Eric B. Sirota, A Good Day is an uplifting musical about a widowed artist who is thrust back into the life of his childhood girlfriend, his first love, his muse, a cellist who spurned him over 50 years ago, and now suffers from Alzheimer’s. Through a chance discovery, both their families’ journeys become woven together, and the heartfelt impact that it has upon everyone is simply cathartic and inspirational, where both families can dare to imagine the possibility of a good day.

The Shawnee Playhouse’s production of A Good Day features Dirk Marks as Sam, Maureen Card as Suzanna, Marissa Rachjaibun as Sophie, Erik Sparks as David, Ben Salinas as Paul, and Krista Hulsizer as Margaret. Supporting cast includes Julia Hodnik as Anne, Luke Swierczek as Michael, Laurel Cameron as Young Suzanna, and Gaetano Stone as Young Sam.

Midge McClosky (Executive Director of The Shawnee Playhouse) is the director; Todd Deen, music director and pianist,; Ethan Custard on cello; Jack Tang, choreographer; Krista Hulsizer, stage manager; Marie Steeger, assistant stage manager; Rachel McDaniel assistant stage manager; Marissa Rachjaibun, set designer and scenic painter; Cara London, specialty scenic painter; Eric Uhler, Grant Wagner, and Ryan Cook, set construction; and Samantha Cameron (publicity writer).

The paintings on stage are by artist, Cara London (website: CaraLondon.com).

Photography by Kenneth Card.

The book, music and lyrics were written by Eric B. Sirota. He studied musical composition in college and is also an established and highly published research scientist with a PhD in Physics. A Good Day is his fifth full-length musical. His first, Frankenstein, a sweeping romantic musical based on Mary Shelley’s novel, played Off-Broadway for three years, and was then adapted for screen and is now streaming on-demand. His musical Your Name on My Lips had two productions at Theatre for the New City in NY, where Sirota was a resident playwright. (website: EricSirota.com)

For information or to reserve tickets, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at (570) 421-5093. For more information on show dates, times, and to purchase tickets online, please visit their website at Click Here.

