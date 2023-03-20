Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: FIrst Look At The Cast of OBSESSED At Theater For The New City

Twists & turns and the appearance of a femme fatale turn this into a wild ride for all involved – especially the audience. 

Mar. 20, 2023  

Theater For The New City presents The Windowpane Theatre Company's production of OBSESSED, A Film Noir Thriller. Written by David McDermott and Andy Halliday; Directed by David McDermott* with Eme' Esquivel, Andrew Glaszek,* Alexa Renee, and Andy Halliday.*

"Obsessed" is about a pair of grifters - on the run from a double-cross they perpetrated on their boss back in Kansas City - finding themselves on New York's Lower East Side in need of cash, they think they have it made when they target an older gay man ... until they discover he has secrets of his own ... dangerous ones. Twists & turns and the appearance of a femme fatale turn this into a wild ride for all involved - especially the audience.

Performing March 30 - April 22 (Wednesday - Saturday @ 8:00 p.m. and Sunday @ 3:00 p.m.) Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, between 9th & 10th Streets, NYC, Contact https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231765®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheaterforthenewcity.net%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for reservations.

Photo Credit: Dan Lane Williams

The Cast of OBSESSED

The Cast of OBSESSED

The Cast of OBSESSED

The Cast of OBSESSED

The Cast of OBSESSED

The Cast of OBSESSED

The Cast of OBSESSED




Karen Malpedes TROY TOO is Coming to HERE in May Photo
Karen Malpede's TROY TOO is Coming to HERE in May
Theater Three Collaborative in New York and Persona Theater Company in Athens, two companies known for their social justice work, will present the world premiere of Karen Malpede’s Troy Too.
The Actors Studio to Present THE PLAYWRIGHT: TALES FROM THE COLOR LINE This Spring Photo
The Actors Studio to Present THE PLAYWRIGHT: TALES FROM THE COLOR LINE This Spring
Continuing  its 75th Anniversary celebration as the world’s most celebrated and influential membership association for professional actors, directors and playwrights The Actors Studio will open its doors to the public for a special event, free and open to the public: The Playwright: Tales From The Color Line on Saturday, March 25 at 7PM.
Theatre Now To Present Staged Readings Of New Musicals DERAILED! And THE SUSTAIN Photo
Theatre Now To Present Staged Readings Of New Musicals DERAILED! And THE SUSTAIN
This month, Theatre Now is producing staged readings of Derailed! and The Sustain, new musicals developed in their Musical Writers Lab.
Tony Nominee Denis Jones to Develop New Show BANKSY at Pace School of Performing Arts Photo
Tony Nominee Denis Jones to Develop New Show BANKSY at Pace School of Performing Arts
Pace School of Performing Arts, located in lower Manhattan, is a partner in the development of new works for stage and screen. Director and choreographer Denis Jones will be working with students at Pace School of Performing Arts on the development of a new show titled, BANKSY.

