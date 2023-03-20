Photos: FIrst Look At The Cast of OBSESSED At Theater For The New City

Theater For The New City presents The Windowpane Theatre Company's production of OBSESSED, A Film Noir Thriller. Written by David McDermott and Andy Halliday; Directed by David McDermott* with Eme' Esquivel, Andrew Glaszek,* Alexa Renee, and Andy Halliday.*

"Obsessed" is about a pair of grifters - on the run from a double-cross they perpetrated on their boss back in Kansas City - finding themselves on New York's Lower East Side in need of cash, they think they have it made when they target an older gay man ... until they discover he has secrets of his own ... dangerous ones. Twists & turns and the appearance of a femme fatale turn this into a wild ride for all involved - especially the audience.

Performing March 30 - April 22 (Wednesday - Saturday @ 8:00 p.m. and Sunday @ 3:00 p.m.) Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, between 9th & 10th Streets, NYC, Contact https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231765®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheaterforthenewcity.net%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for reservations.

Photo Credit: Dan Lane Williams