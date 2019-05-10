Photo Flash: MADE IN AMERICA At Joe's Pub

MADE IN AMERICA. A unique immersive experience, makes its world premiere at Joe's Pub (425 Lafayette Street) with a limited engagement through Sunday, May 19, 2019. The production began performances on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

MADE IN AMERICA is created, written, and directed by the innovative writing and producing team of Malaysian / Australian artists, TerryandTheCuz along with Martin Blum, Mark Winter, and Chris Ryan.

In countries all over the world, very different people share the same dream: The American Dream. They don't just want to live like Americans: they want to be American. MADE IN AMERICA follows two Malaysian screenwriters who, after decades of absorbing American pop culture, set out to write the perfect American film. They struggle between wanting to create the liberal-arthouse-movie America needs or the white-savior- summer-action blockbuster movie that it wants. Low on sleep, high on caffeine, and short on time, these two dreamers have to find common ground quickly if they are to achieve their pursuit of identity, fame, and fortune.

MADE IN AMERICA stars Douglas Lim and Gavin Yap.

Tickets for MADE IN AMERICA are $40. On May 10 and 17, doors open at 6 PM and the show begins at 7 PM; on May 11 and 18, doors open at 9 PM and the show begins at 9:30 PM; on May 12 and 19, doors open at 5:30 PM and the show begins at 6 PM. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.joespub.publictheater.org.





