Photo Flash: First Look at THE REGIME IS FEMALE At The Tank

Nine years from now, an American dictatorship has been overthrown, and over half of American males have died due to the XY virus. This is the future playwright Sarah Elizabeth Grace imagines in her play The Regime is Female, which will have a three-week run at The Tank beginning Friday November 1st.

Directed by Andi Villa Stover and featuring live stunts choreographed by Frank Alfano Jr., performances will run November 1-17 at the Tank theater in New York City. Tickets can be purchased here.

In The Regime is Female, River Flynn (Sarah Elizabeth Grace) is an executioner-living in an undisclosed location-for any person caught performing a white supremacist or patriarchal act. She fills her free time indoctrinating her ex-Congressman father (Don Carter, appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association), training her assistant (Meaghan J Johnson), and zoning out to old anti-establishment music. When a cis man (Ryan Desaulniers) is introduced as her assistant, River starts to question her role, her country, and her humanity.

Grace is an actor, writer, and founder of Badass Lady Productions, which is producing. Rounding out the production team are costume designer Emily Parman, sound designer Nate Brown, lighting designer Nikki Belenski, and stage manager Caroline Duffin.

For more information visit Theregimeisfemale.com.





