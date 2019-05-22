Photo Flash: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Present SHREK JR.

May. 22, 2019  

SHREK JR. returned to New York City last week for a sold out run at the Baruch Performing Arts Center. SHREK JR. was produced by Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway as their 2019 Junior Main Stage production. Scroll down for photos of the cast in action.

SHREK JR. is a musical based on the hit 2001 film of the same name with music by Jeanine Tesori, and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire.


The production was made up of 50 young actors who were divided into two casts. Cast members come from throughout New York City and the tri-state area and have a wealth of Broadway, regional theatre, film and television experience.

The cast included: Alyanna Ramos, Amanda Dell'Edera, Amelia Sipkin, Anna Makarouna, Annabel Feigen, Ariela Rozentul, Arwen Monzon-Sanders, Austin Perkowski, Bella Pianko, Bella Retter, Brie Zimmer, Caitlyn Kops, Carys McGrory, Cecilia Curti,Charlotte Compo, Chloe Fernando-English, Conner Moodie, Cosette Zynszajn, Daisy Brown, Daniella Picerni, Derek Rudley, Ella Goodman, Elle Cohen, Ellie Ruben, Emalyn Hedges, Eve Johnson, Greta Frischling, Hannah Evans, Jason Daloul, Juliana Dees, Kaylin Hedges, Lauren Park, Lauren Salomon, Lauren Sass, Lily Brooks O'Briant, Lola Roberts, Luke Islam, Mira Nederlander, Noemi Bolano, Pearl Weinstock, Rebecca Supcoff, Riley McManus, Sara Flax, Sisley Carretas, Soren Schwerner, Winslow Ryan

The production was directed by Christina Weakland, choreographed by Chelsea Groen and musical directed by Anne Chamberlain with set design by Carl Tallent, lighting design by Derek Van Heel, sound design by Randy Taber and costume design by Andrew Courtney and produced by Marc Tumminelli

For more information visit: www.BroadwayWorkshop.com or www.ProjectBroadway.org

Photo Credit: Monica Simoes.

Jason Daloul, Charlotte Compo and Cast

Ellie Ruben, Hannah Evans, Sara Flax and Cast

Charlotte Compo and Cast

Amelia Sipkin and Cast

Charlotte Compo, Juliana Dees and Arwen Monzon-Sanders

Jason Daloul and Conner Moodie

Conner Moodie, Lauren Sass and Cast

Soren Schwerner

Jason Daloul, Greta Frischling and Cast

Jason Daloul and Cast

Luke Islam

Derek Rudley

Jason Daloul, Ariela Rozentul and Cast

Soren Schwerner and Cast

Jason Daloul, Kaylin Hedges and Luke Islam

Annabel Feigen and Cast

Kaylin Hedges, Brie Alexis Zimmer and Arwen Monzon-Sanders

Derek Rudley and Cast

Caitlyn Kops and Cast

Jason Daloul



