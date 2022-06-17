Photo: First Look at Romy Nordlinger As Alla Nazimova In GARDEN OF ALLA At Theaterlab

The one-woman show GARDEN OF ALLA: The Alla Nazimova Story by Romy Nordlinger will open at Theaterlab on Friday, June 17. It celebrates the extraordinary life of the Jewish immigrant turned Hollywood star and an LGBTQ trailblazer of the Roaring Twenties. The multimedia-infused production, directed by Lorca Peress, features the original score and sound design by Nick T. Moore and video design by Adam Burns.

"I read many of Alla Nazimova's journals in addition to years of research about her and I was continually struck by her unflappable insistence that she mattered, no matter what anyone said about her. This woman was fighting sexism, ageism, and homophobia - issues we still face today - alone and without a Twitter account. I hope her propensity to thrive against all odds will inspire audience members to help them live on their own terms,"

Photo credit: Lorca Peress

Romy Nordlinger