Petition Launched to Save The 13th St Rep Theatre

A petition has been launched to get the 13th Street Rep Theatre's home on 50 W 13th Street granted Historic status.

Jan. 20, 2021  
A petition has been launched to get the 13th Street Rep Theatre's home on 50 W 13th Street granted Historic status. In the past year, we have lost so many small theatres that were the best opportunity for creative artists to practice their skills and be seen.

Now, one of the most historic is endangered.

You can help save this performance art space by signing the petition below:

https://www.villagepreservation.org/campaign-update/saving-50-west-13th-street-home-of-the-13th-street-repertory-theatre/



